DANVILLE — Fair Hope Children’s Ministry has come a long way in the past 16 years — from the trunk of a car to a boutique-like setting.
People who step into the new site are amazed at the amount of space in the donated building.
“It’s like a huge, huge gift,” said Trucy Crow, a volunteer and board member.
After two years of hard work, the ministry has moved into the building at 1225 E. Voorhees St. — the former George’s Buffet and later, the UAW Union hall. That building and a storage site next door were donated by Wes Burress.
Director Karel Volpert said, “The Fair Hope team is very grateful to have a wonderful new ministry center that is on one level and provides plenty of room for clients to shop and volunteers to work.
“We can now better serve those who have a need in Danville and the surrounding communities.”
The ministry opens in its new location Thursday to help families who have been referred by social workers.
Fair Hope, now a 501c3 independent organization, provides clothing, school supplies, bassinets and cribs, layettes for newborns, play yards for infants, car seats and more to newborn through age 18.
It formerly was a cooperative ministry made up of Bowman Avenue, First, St. James, Catlin, Farmer’s Chapel and Union Corner United Methodist Churches.
It was housed at 908 May (behind the Bowman Avenue United Methodist Church), a two-story 3,100-square-foot building with a basement, garage and lots of steps that were not suitable for the older volunteers.
“This is wonderful to be on one floor,” volunteer Cindy Rokosch said as she surveyed the new site. “This is amazing.”
All of the clothing and other items for children, as well as the dress racks and shelving, have been moved from May Street to the new site, which is 9,500 square feet and handicapped accessible.
REEDER’S DREAM
When people enter the building on the east side, they first see a welcome station, which will be named in honor of Jan Reeder.
Reeder, former pastor at Farmer’s Chapel United Methodist Church, was instrumental in starting the ministry in 2004. She would pack clothing and other items into the trunk of her car, and distribute them to children at Fair Oaks.
She died in April 2019.
“Her dream was to have an upscale boutique for our clients to shop in,” said Olivia Humphreys, secretary and building committee member. “This was her dream.”
The front part of the building is devoted to clients, who can move easily among the racks — which are divided into sections based on gender and sizes — and choose what they need, just like in a retail store. However, the items are gently used (or, some are new) — and there is no cost to the clients.
If the floor space resembles a store, that’s because one of the volunteers — Maurita Keyser — used to work as a retail merchandiser with Sears, and understands how to arrange and display goods.
Last week, Keyser, a teacher at Southwest, and Anita Zoeller, a retired teacher, were moving racks around and hanging up clothing.
In one corner of the front area is a space for children to play, with a colorful mural and bookshelves, which were made by Bud Tellier. Roberta Williams organized the area.
A new feature of the ministry is a hair salon, where a child may get his or her hair cut by Ranata Wise, at no charge, on Mondays.
The back part of the building is where volunteers sort and store items.
Besides the main building, Fair Hope also has a donated building next door, a 7,000-square-foot space at 1303 N. Griffin, which used to be Berry Bearings.
Donations will be accepted at that site, and it’s already packed with clothing and school supplies waiting to be sorted.
Humpreys said the ministry doesn’t normally have such a large amount of donations. But schools have been closed, and so there have been no referrals.
HELP NEEDED
Volpert said, “We would love to have volunteers to assist our clients or to work behind the scenes sorting and hanging clothes or knitting and crocheting blankets for our layettes.”
Volunteers are asked to work two hours a month.
Also, the ministry welcomes monetary donations for its general fund to purchase needed clothing and for its building fund.
A new roof is needed on the Griffin Street storage building.
“Monetary donations for that project would be greatly appreciated,” Volpert said. “If someone has a washer to donate, that would be awesome.” A dryer already has been donated.
The ministry continues to take donations of children’s clothing, but requests that adult clothing donations be taken to another charity.
