DANVILLE — Recent high egg prices have people thinking about raising their own chickens, specifically for egg production.
The Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee Tuesday night will hear a presentation from resident Ethan Massey representing Chicken Hens in Danville IL about the allowance of backyard hens. The committee meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 17 W. Main St.
Massey, the husband of Comptroller Ashlyn Massey, started a Facebook group and page titled “Chicken Hens in Danville IL” to “discuss the benefits of chicken hens in Danville, promote awareness and advocate for city ordinance changes. Will also serve as a local resource to share local chicken information etc.”
The public group currently has 41 members.
Residents have gone to city officials in the past, with more than 100 petition signatures from supporters for chickens to be allowed in the city limits, but officials have not backed an ordinance or zoning changes to allow backyard chickens.
Some aldermen have suggested more research be done on the matter, but the majority have voiced concerns about more workload for city inspectors, regulation, disease, predators, residents living in the city for a reason and more problems for the city when it already has enough issues to deal with.
According to the Chicken Hens in Danville group: Benefits of backyard hens — Sustainable: Carbon footprint reduction in comparison to commercial egg supply chain; Less premature hen slaughter (from clustered hen health issues and viruses); and food supply resiliency (U.S. egg inventories were down to 29% in December 2022); Ecological Benefits: use of human food scraps; natural and safe lawn and garden fertilizer; and insect management. Economical: fluctuating food supply has meant fluctuating prices. Up to 60% rise in price increase for eggs during 2022. Health: Pasture raised eggs contain 2x Omega 3s, 3x Vitamin D, 4x Vitamin E, as well as up to 7x more beta carotene than conventionally raised eggs.
Why hens in Danville? Accessibility: access to highly nutritious eggs regardless of income. Education for children: teaches where food originates from; instills responsibility, animal lifecycle and rewarding hard work. Desirable place to live: growing trends in the U.S. are in favor of backyard chicken hens aligning Danville to the already existing agrarian culture within Vermilion County and the surrounding villages, and Champaign also has made provision for backyard hens within its city limits. Changing lot supply within the city limits: positive use of space as some yards are becoming significantly larger in size (through the city side lot program).
How it would work: no roosters, no chicken slaughter on site, must be housed in an exterior coop, permit application, requirements met prior to obtaining hens, property requirements, limited hens based on property size, single-family home, and owner-occupied or landlord approved. Coop Guidelines: not visible from the road, regularly cleaned requirements, limited distance from property line, structure meeting a variety of requirements, hen run, covered fully, and property line distance.
The group also states there shouldn’t be problems with smell or noise. Roosters make up most of the commonly associated sounds, and they would not be permitted with this plan.
Also Tuesday, the committee will have a public hearing for the 2023 Community Development Block Grant draft annual action plan.
In other business, the committee will consider:
Authorizing a contract for dedicated fiber internet connection and fiber ethernet network services. The city’s Comcast contract for fiber optic wide area network service expires in June 2023.
- The new AT&T contract would provide internet connection and ethernet private network services to all city facilities from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028, at a monthly cost of $8,447.80.
- Purchasing a Ferrara Igniter Custom Pumper Apparatus for $792,238 through authorized dealer A.E.C. Fire & Safety. The total is from a bid of $776,704 and $15,534.08 from pre-build estimate of 2%. The total price for the new pumper exceeded the amount originally allocated in the city’s American Rescue Plan Act spending plan. Funds will come from ARPA and the city’s general fund.
- Amending language changes in Chapter 111 of city code regarding ambulances.
- Purchasing two police vehicles for $98,138.50, not including special emergency equipment up-fitting, from Andy Mohr Ford of Plainfield, Ind.
- Approving a retirement plan consulting program agreement.
- Authorizing an agreement to add a 457(b) Roth provision to the nationwide deferred compensation plan.
- Authorizing the creation of Fund 605 as an Opioid Settlement Fund. The city is participating in consolidated lawsuits in the Circuit Court of Cook County with other participating local governments. The intent behind the lawsuits is to seek penalties, restitution, disgorgement of revenues, and costs to remediate the public nuisance as well as damages and injunctions against numerous pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and other related persons and entities arising from their actions and/or inactions which contributed to the opioid epidemic and resulting public health crisis, according to the ordinance. Danville was allowed to join in the Illinois Opioid Allocation Agreement along with other local Illinois governmental units to ensure the fair apportionment of all sums collected from any opioid defendant by way of judgement or settlement and sums received have restricted uses.
- Amending city code pertaining to compensation of municipal employees. Changes include updating elected officials’ salaries; creating the position of Community Relations Content Manager with a salary range of $35,000 to $45,000; creating the position of IT Support Specialist with a salary range of $35,000 to $45,000; retitling the position of Parks & Public Properties Manager to Facilities and Grounds Manager; 2% salary increases for the three previous mentioned positions; and base hourly pay increases for auxiliary workers, interns, peer court supervisor, playground assistant and pool and other workers including mass transit part-time dispatchers to be changed to mass transit part-time logistics
- specialist. The ordinance would be effective May 1, 2023, or otherwise under a collective bargaining agreement.
- Enacting and adopting supplement to the code of ordinances.
