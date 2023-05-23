DANVILLE — As Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry is set to retire at the end of this school year, after 33 years with the district, students and staff are sending her off in style.
As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and Senior Spirit Days last week at DHS kicked off with “Cherry is Tops. Dress like Ms. Cherry and show her the love.”
Students and staff have been recognizing Cherry all year, including with Homecoming, featuring her in the student newspaper and school newsletter, and cheering her on as she danced with other staff at the talent show.
This year has been more of a return to normal operations at DHS, after COVID-19 years.
Cherry was born and raised in New Jersey and went to college in Pennsylvania. She initially took a teaching position in Kansas City in 1982 and came to Danville in 1990.
Cherry first was P.E. teacher at Edison Elementary School in Danville.
“They moved us around a lot back then,” Cherry said of then moving around to different schools.
She then was P.E. teacher at Garfield Elementary School for a short time.
She left for a short time and came back the next school year in August and went to North Ridge Middle School as a P.E. teacher, coach and taught health.
After she got her administrative certification, she went to Danville High School as P.E. teacher. She was there a year, and then applied for an assistant principal position at North Ridge with Mark Denman, one of her mentors, in addition to Johnnie Carey, Alice Payne, Janet Alexander, Ruby Dandridge, Gail Garner and others. Cherry was hired as an assistant principal.
She was assistant principal at North Ridge for one year, then she went to DHS for two years as an assistant principal, then to Garfield for its 100th anniversary year as principal, then back to DHS as associate principal for four years.
From there, she went to Kenneth D. Bailey Academy for almost 12 years.
Now she’s been back at DHS for four years as principal.
Her educational career has spanned approximately 40 years.
Cherry said she has fond memories of every school she’s been at. She said she had great principals to work with. Her initial time at DHS was why she wanted to come back.
“What’s most important to me are the relationships with my students and staff. It’s always felt like a family to me here. Having my kids graduate from DHS, I always tell the kids it means something to be a Viking; and it means even more to be a DHS graduate,” Cherry said.
Her goal was to really instill that back into the minds of the students and also knowing that it’s not about graduating early from school, that many students focus on. It’s about becoming a part of the culture of DHS and getting involved and participating in extra-curricular activities that mean something to them, and sharing that with the community.
“That is what Danville High School is known for,” Cherry said.
She wanted to get that sense of pride and DHS spirit back.
Cherry said her first year back at DHS was a really great year, moving the high school in a positive direction. Then COVID-19 hit.
“That pretty much changed everything,” Cherry said.
But there’s some good things that came out of COVID-19 too, she said.
“We created some awesome new online platforms for teachers and families,” she said. “We are still using those things, updating them, and still using them because they’re just easily accessible to our parents.”
Cherry too said the relationships that developed between students and teachers also were benefits.
“Our teachers really, definitely went out of their way to make sure that our kids were getting the support they needed. It was hard for them too, and for parents. In education, it was a whole other beast of the situation. And the first year the kids came back, it was way more than we expected. That was probably a big part of why you had a lot of teachers leaving education and administrators leaving education and retiring sooner than they expected to,” she said. “It was work. It’s no exaggeration when I say I was doing 10, 20 times the work I was used to doing. The changes that we made, like for graduation and awards ceremonies, we made sure that our kids had some form of their high school experience. We’re just starting to get things back to normal. We’re just really finding our way back.”
She said she’s seeing a huge difference at DHS. It makes her feel happy that she can walk out and know DHS is in a good place.
“And Jacob (Bretz) is going to follow through with that,” she said of DHS’ new principal.
She said being an administrator is not a one-person show. It takes a team and everyone working together.
Cherry said one of the best events at DHS this year was the talent show.
“They went nuts,” she said about students seeing her and the staff dancing. “That was the best day.”
The amazing part was the talent of the students.
“They blew us away with their talents,” she said. “We have all these hidden gems among our kids, and they don’t always get the opportunity to showcase.”
Cherry’s last official day is June 30. This month, with May 30 as the students’ last day, has been filled with prom, end-of-year concerts and other activities including DHS graduation on May 27.
As a single parent, Cherry appreciates that her two sons were willing to share her with D118 all these years. Her son Micah is in his sophomore year studying education at Eastern Illinois University, possibly to follow in his mother’s footsteps.
“He loves kids,” Cherry said, adding that he works at the YMCA in Charleston. “We always knew that was his calling.”
Cherry’s other son, Dennis, and Emma, his wife, will be having a child this summer, making Cherry a grandma.
Cherry said she wants to travel more in retirement. She will continue to be seen locally selling purses and items.
She continues to serve on the Danville Area Community College Board and Vermilion County Museum Board.
Another administrator retiring this year is Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Elizabeth Yacobi.
Her educational career spans 34 years, serving as a secondary English teacher, educational consultant, district director, high school associate principal and assistant superintendent in northern Illinois. She came to Danville District 118 in July 2015, and she said she and her husband are proud residents of Danville.
Her retirement plans are to sleep until she wants to get up, learn how to drive and dock their pontoon boat on Lake Vermilion and travel to anywhere she wants, even on a weekday.
“I have been honored and blessed to be a part of Danville School District 118 as Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education for the past eight years. I have worked with the administrators and staff of South View Upper Elementary, North Ridge Middle School, Danville High School and Kenneth D. Bailey Academy to support the diverse learning paths of all students,” Yacobi said.
Yacobi said of Cherry, “It has been a true honor of mine serving with Ms. Cherry in District 118. Her dedication to the district and to the educational profession is unmatched. She made it a focus to bring back pride and true connection to the students and staff of Danville High School. Her relationships with staff, students, families and community members are her greatest asset and her legacy. It was she, after all, who made the mantra, ‘If no one has told you today that they love you – Ms. Cherry loves you’ a daily affirmation to her students at Danville High School. She will be greatly missed, but I hope she gets to spend lots of time with her family, relax, and have fun.”
Cherry said her mantra came from hearing and talking with speaker Hamish Brewer (known as the Tattooed Skateboarding Principal). Everything he said about the importance of relationships with students, not giving up on kids and holding them accountable, resonated with her.
Students need to know people care, she said.
She also tells students, “Do your best, forget the rest.”
Everybody makes mistakes, and every day is a new day, Cherry said.
