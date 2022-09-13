The Vermilion County Conservation Foundation invites one and all to join in its annual Cheeseburgers and Run 5K Walk/Run event live at 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at Kennekuk County Park.
A Virtual 5K Walk/Run is taking place Oct. 8, 2022 through Oct. 14, 2022 as well.
Venues for the Virtual 5K include Forest Glen Preserve, Kennekuk County Park, Kickapoo Rail Trail or a venue of your choice including participants who live outside of Vermilion County.
Entry fee is $40 per participant and includes a t-shirt, a medal, and a cheeseburger voucher from Witzel Family McDonalds.
Runners will be responsible for recording and turning in their own time.
To get more information on this popular event and to register visit www.cheeseburgersandrun.org.
Proceeds from the event will be used to support the Vermilion County parks: Kennekuk County Park, Forest Glen Preserve, Lake Vermilion County Park, Heron County Park and the Kickapoo Rail Trail.
