DANVILLE — Vermilion Regional Airport is the host this year for the return of the popular “Cheeseburger Night,” formerly at Kennekuk County Park.
It now will be called “Cheeseburger Day at the Airport.”
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at the airport off Bowman Avenue.
Admission is free.
Cheeseburger Day at the Airport will feature a car show, live music by “One Foot In” and local food venues sure to please any appetite by T&G Bar B Que, Berserker’s Grill & Catering, Norris Smoke House and delicious for kids of all ages – Grandpa’s Vintage Ice Cream.
The public is invited to see the cool cars, military vehicles, fire and emergency medical service equipment, vintage tractors, sheriff department fast boats and drones and even take an airplane ride in a classic World War II 600 HP Advanced Trainer nick-named the “Pilot Maker.”
Tickets for the “Pilot Maker” are $400 each for a 30-minute ride-of-a-lifetime, so come early to get your flying slot as seats are limited, according to organizers.
All proceeds from the “Pilot Maker” will be donated to Mission K9 Warrior.
Organizers say Cheeseburger Day is not just about a great family event, it’s also about doing good for this year’s selected charity of Mission K9 Warrior, which provides free service dogs for disabled veterans in need.
Cheeseburger Day will be offering a 50/50 cash raffle to all who participate in support of Missioner K9 Warrior.
Mission K9 Warrior will be presenting the K9 Heroes, with a fascinating demonstration of their skill and intellect at show center for all to enjoy. The public will be impressed with what these K9’s can do, organizers say.
Airport officials say they look forward to seeing attendees at the airport.
Another event, Team Nightfall Summer Car Show, will be at the airport from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
It’s also free to spectators.
Car registration fee is $15.
Join the airport and Team Nightfall car club for their Summer Car Showcase. There will be food vendors for lunch, a 50/50 raffle, music, and awards at 2 p.m.
Also, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 9, the public is invited to the Graffiti Night car show by Vintage Rods of Danville, Illinois. There will be a live band performance by the Dixie Flyers. Enjoy a local swap meet as well.
It’s free admission but donations are welcome.
