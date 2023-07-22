DANVILLE — It Takes a Village Mentorship is hosting its first annual “On the Court for a Cause” event on July 29 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Pastor LeStan Hoskins said, “We want to bring more unity and love in our community. This whole-day event will consist of a cheer and basketball camp run by Sharda Pascal (the head cheerleading coach at Danville Area Community College) and Kris Bell (basketball coach at Schlarman Academy).”
“Afterwards, we will have an adult community basketball game with various people, including Sen. Paul Faraci and others (including Danville High School principal Jacob Bretz). There will be food trucks and open concessions for all. The girls participating in cheer camp will perform during the half-time of the adult community game. This should be a family-friendly event and with lots of fun,” according to Hoskins.
Hoskins said the event came about in looking at doing continuing events to bring the community together.
The cost is $20 for the cheer and basketball camps, which includes a T-shirt.
The cheer camp, led by Pascal, will be 9 a.m. to noon for students in kindergarten through 8th grade.
The basketball camp, led by Bell, will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for third- through eighth-graders.
The adult community basketball game will be at 5 p.m.
Admission for the game is: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 12 and under, and free for ages 5 and under.
Registration for the camps can be found on the It Takes a Village Mentorship Facebook page.
“I’m looking to bring our city together and have a good time,” Hoskins said.
This is another positive event in the community where young people can be involved, he added.
Danville High School student Malia Roberson will sing the national anthem, and the cheerleaders will perform during the adult community basketball game during half time.
