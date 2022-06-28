Emily and Daniel Chappell’s interview was one that I came away from feeling lighter, with a huge smile on my face and the reminder of how great the people of Vermilion County are.
Emily grew up in Bismarck and went to college at Greenville University in South Carolina. Daniel was born and raised in North Carolina, graduated high school in South Carolina and also attended college at Greenville University. It was in their Spanish class that the two met, and on their first date bonded over their plans for adopting a child later in life.
Shortly after college, the couple strongly felt a calling from God to move back to Vermilion County. They have now been here for 12 years and have six children – three of whom are biological, one adopted from Uganda, and two of whom they are working on adopting from foster care. The kids’ ages range from three to 10.
“We’re a rainbow of chaos and cuteness,” Emily said.
Emily taught English at Salt Fork High School for six years and for the last six years has taught part-time English at DACC. Daniel taught Middle College at DACC when the couple first moved here, and he has worked as a Fellowship Christian Athletes (FCA) Area Representative and then Area Director for 11 years.
The family loves to serve at their church and within the community. They recently participated in Serve Together as a family, something they do every year. “Because FCA works with so many different churches and businesses in Vermilion County, we have the opportunity to serve in many ways with people all over the county.”
“I’ve been grateful at how widespread the support has been for our family during the adoption process and fostering. People, some we didn’t know, helped us fundraise, provided us meals when our kids came home, and continually encouraged us so much. I’m convinced that some of the best people live here.”
The family recently bought their “dream property” in Bismarck and has taken on a lot of outdoor hobbies. Daniel does beekeeping, makes maple syrup and recently added chickens to their farm. Emily loves to flip houses and interior design. “We live in controlled chaos with so many little kids, but our kids have so much fun together. There are no shortages of things to do for fun in Vermilion County!”
While the family hesitates to say “forever home” because of their desire to follow God’s Will, they can’t imagine leaving this community. “To quote Harper Lee, ‘People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for.’ There are so many young people and families who have chosen to live here, and we grew up hearing people lament the loss of Danville’s glory days. We weren’t here for those, and we’re ready to stop looking back, look forward and build a better Danville for our families. There are so many people who are working hard to make Vermilion County an awesome place to be. If you look and listen for those examples, that’s what you’ll find.”
Thank you, Chappells, for being a light in our community and for loving where you live.
