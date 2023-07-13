The Champaign-Urbana Elks 2497 in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The free clinic is by appointment only. To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no charges for any services at this clinic.
The Elks will hold the clinic at the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois Multi-Specialty Clinic at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center, located at 1405 W. Park St., Suite 306, Urbana. Doctor James McKechnie will be the clinician.
No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.
The Elks Organization has been working with physically challenged children since 1928 and this is one of the 15 clinic locations throughout Illinois. The clinic is an ideal time to have a child reviewed for bone and joint development. If your child has feet pointing inward or outward, complains of back, knee, leg, ankle pain or has a back curvature they can be seen at this clinic. There is no charge for any diagnostic services at this clinic. The Elks will provide financial assistance to the best of their ability for children needing further treatment or specialty equipment when the family lacks sufficient resources to do so. In the past, the Elks have purchased therapy services, corrective shoes, braces, wheelchairs and augmentative communication devices to help children overcome a variety of physical challenges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.