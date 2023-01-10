City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci has been selected to fill the seat of State Sen. Scott Bennett who died last month.
The selection occurred at a 52nd Senate District appointment meeting on Saturday at the Champaign County Democratic Party Headquarters in Champaign.
Champaign County Democratic Party Vice Chairwoman Cari West-Henkelman and Vermilion County Democratic Party Chairwoman Sandra Lawlyes made the announcement.
There was a candidate forum last week for filling the 52nd District vacant seat.
The list of applicants who had been considered for the seat included Andrew Quarnstrom, Carol Ammons, Cristina M. Manuel, Cynthia Cunningham, Gianina Baker, Kyle Patterson, Matthew Sullard, Mickensy Ellis-White, Mike Ingram and Paul Faraci. David Palmer withdraw his name from consideration.
West-Henkelman and Lawlyes last week said they were hopeful a candidate would be chosen and ready to be sworn in on Jan. 11.
Bennett’s wife, Stacy Bennett, served the remaining three weeks of her husband’s term. Scott Bennett was re-elected in November, with no opposition, to another two-year term, in which Faraci will fill.
Faraci was one of the candidates Stacy said would be a good replacement when talking with Scott in the past.
She stated Faraci has been a fixture in the Champaign/Urbana community for 45 years. His experience includes owning a small business, working on economic development, serving on the Champaign City Council and now as the Champaign Township Assessor. He has also worked in Vermilion County through his positions with the Department of Economic Opportunity and the State Treasurer’s office.
At Saturday’s appointment meeting, Faraci said it’s a bittersweet time, and he recognized Scott for what he did for the communities.
“This is an incredible honor and I take it very seriously,” Faraci said.
Faraci said he looks forward to working to do what’s best for Champaign and Vermilion counties.
