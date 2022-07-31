DANVILLE – The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) has announced that Thomas J. Chamberlain has been elected Chair-Elect of the IBA’s Executive Committee.
“Throughout his career, Tom has been a pillar of his community and a dedicated leader in the Illinois banking community,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “We are grateful for his time and contributions, and we look forward to continuing to build on our successful record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.”
Chamberlain’s history of leadership within the IBA includes service as Treasurer of the Executive Committee, Chair of the Illinois Bankers PAC Board, Chair of the Illinois Bankers Education Services Board, Vice Chair of the Government Relations Committee and Vice Chair of the Agricultural Advisory Committee. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors, Illinois Bankers Business Services Board, Audit and Finance Committee, Illinois Bankers Scholarship Committee and Nominating Committee.
Chamberlain is the Senior Executive Vice President and has been the Chief Lending Officer of Iroquois Federal since July of 2010. He has served with Iroquois Federal since July of 2004, when he joined the association as Vice President and Manager – Danville Office, with responsibility for the management and commercial loan activities of that office. Prior to his service with Iroquois Federal, Chamberlain worked with First Mid Bank & Trust for more than 18 years, managing branches and working in their lending and trust/farm management departments.
Chamberlain has an MBA from Eastern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He is a 2011 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania where he also earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate and is a graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program.
He is actively involved in the Danville community, having held the top leadership position of several community organizations.
Chamberlain has served as Board President of the Danville Area Community College Foundation, Board Chair of United Way of Danville, Board Chair of Vermilion Advantage economic development organization, President of the Schlarman Foundation, President of the Rotary Club of Tuscola, President of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce, President of Main Street Tuscola, Grand Knight Mattoon Knights of Columbus and President of Mid-Illinois Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
About the Illinois Bankers Association
The Illinois Bankers Association is the voice of Illinois’ banking industry, dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks employing more than 105,000 people in nearly 4,500 offices across the state. The IBA is proud of its diverse membership, serving all sizes of financial institutions from the smallest community bank in the state to the largest national bank in the country.
