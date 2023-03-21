Hoopeston Chamber of Commerce will merge with Vermilion Advantage after Hoopeston Chamber President Valarie Hinkle’s retirement, effective April 30.
If you are a member of the Hoopeston Chamber or would like to become a member of the Hoopeston Chamber, between now and April 30, you can join the Hoopeston Chamber for $100, and join Vermilion Advantage for the discounted rate of $200 for a total of $300 per year.
If you are already a Hoopeston Chamber member, you can get the Vermilion Advantage discounted rate of $200 for this limited amount of time. If you are already a member of Vermilion Advantage, you do not need to do anything.
Vermilion Advantage welcomes businesses of all types and sizes and would like to help in any way they can. They are comprised of more than 500 members that support Vermilion County by way of their membership investment in them.
In their current form, Vermilion Advantage has been in existence since 2002. They are the result of combining some of the responsibilities of a former chamber of commerce and former economic development corporation. It was the thought of their leadership at that time that Vermilion County did not need two membership-based organizations working on some overlapping aspects of business support when both were reliant on discretionary dollars and time. The resulting Vermilion Advantage, through membership value, provides strategic leadership on critical business issues: leading economic and workforce development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality-of-life issues and providing a network of information and business contacts, as well as advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment.
Visit www.vermilionadvantage.com/member-services to see the forms of membership advantages and marketing opportunities that are available to Vermilion Advantage members.
Hoopeston businesses, be on the lookout for Van Hyfte, , to visit your community businesses to show the advantages that will be offered through this merger. Nicole is a proud resident of Hoopeston and truly believes in the direction the city of Hoopeston is moving towards. She looks forward to continuing the forward momentum for our community.
For membership inquires visit www.vermilionadvantage.com, or if you have any questions, contact Nicole Van Hyfte, director of the Chamber of Commerce, at nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com or 217-442-6201.
