DANVILLE — Danville Correctional Center Warden Kim Larson announced the July Employee of the Month.
Taking this month’s honor is Health Care Unit Administrator Jennifer Chacon.
“I am pleased to designate Health Care Unit Administrator Jennifer Chacon as Employee of the Month for July 2021,” Larson said in a press release.
Chacon transferred to Danville Correctional Center on May 1, 2020, from the Illinois Department of Public Health where she had served as the Public Service Administrator since May 16, 2018.
“HCUA Chacon is always professional, maintains a positive attitude and encourages a positive work environment for staff. In addition to her duties, HCUA Chacon is extremely hands-on and ready to step into other roles when needed. She is willing to listen to every concern brought to her and went out of her way to check in with staff experiencing illness and maintained support for those working extended hours during the COVID-19 Pandemic. HCUA Chacon is continually available to staff and is team-work driven.
“Because of her professionalism, dedication, teamwork and commitment to excellence, Health Care Unit Administrator Jennifer Chacon has been selected as Employee of the Month for July 2021.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.