SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinois Builders of AGC has elected officers for the association for 2023. The election took place at its 68th Annual Meeting in Champaign on Jan. 20.
2023 Officers
President – Ryan Poettker
- Poettker Construction
- Breese, Illinois
Senior Vice President – Cody Gerdes
- River City Construction
- East Peoria, Illinois
Vice President – Michael Slagel
- Vissering Construction
- Streator, Illinois
Secretary/Treasurer – Butch Buesing
- Schomburg & Schomburg Construction
- Danville, Illinois
Associate Delegate – William Walter
- A & R Mechanical Contractors
- Urbana, Illinois
Past President – Michael Broeren
- Broeren Russo Builders
- Champaign, Illinois
Continuing service on the board:
Directors
Larry Bafford
- Christy-Foltz - Decatur, Illinois
Ann Deedrich
- Petry-Kuhne Company - Champaign, Illinois
Gregory J. Goetz
- R.D. Lawrence Construction Company - Springfield, Illinois
James Meek
- Felmley-Dickerson Company - Bloomington, Illinois
Troy Ozenkoski
- Grunloh Construction - Effingham, Illinois
Mitchell Schinzler
- Christy-Foltz - Decatur, Illinois
Michael Sunley
- O’Shea Builders - Springfield, Illinois
Chris Uhlarik
- Petry-Kuhne Company - Champaign, Illinois
National Directors
Ed Hynds, Jr.
- English Brothers Company - Champaign, Illinois
John Meek
- Felmley-Dickerson Company - Bloomington, Illinois
Associate & Affiliate Directors
Mike Landgrebe
- Landgrebe Interior Construction - Springfield, Illinois
Brian Rich
- G.A. Rich & Sons - Deer Creek, Illinois
Brian Vogt
- Henson Robinson Company/Petersburg Plumbing & Excavating - Springfield, Illinois
Central Illinois Builders of AGC (CIB) is a trade association representing firms in the commercial building construction industry throughout 46 counties in downstate and central Illinois. Founded in 1955, CIB is a regional chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America. Additional information about CIB may be found at cibagc.org.
