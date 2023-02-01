SPRINGFIELD – Central Illinois Builders of AGC has elected officers for the association for 2023. The election took place at its 68th Annual Meeting in Champaign on Jan. 20.

2023 Officers

President – Ryan Poettker

  • Poettker Construction
  • Breese, Illinois

Senior Vice President – Cody Gerdes

  • River City Construction
  • East Peoria, Illinois

Vice President – Michael Slagel

  • Vissering Construction
  • Streator, Illinois

Secretary/Treasurer – Butch Buesing

  • Schomburg & Schomburg Construction
  • Danville, Illinois

Associate Delegate – William Walter

  • A & R Mechanical Contractors
  • Urbana, Illinois

Past President – Michael Broeren

  • Broeren Russo Builders
  • Champaign, Illinois

Continuing service on the board:

Directors

Larry Bafford

  • Christy-Foltz - Decatur, Illinois

Ann Deedrich

  • Petry-Kuhne Company - Champaign, Illinois

Gregory J. Goetz

  • R.D. Lawrence Construction Company - Springfield, Illinois

James Meek

  • Felmley-Dickerson Company - Bloomington, Illinois

Troy Ozenkoski

  • Grunloh Construction - Effingham, Illinois

Mitchell Schinzler

  • Christy-Foltz - Decatur, Illinois

Michael Sunley

  • O’Shea Builders - Springfield, Illinois

Chris Uhlarik

  • Petry-Kuhne Company - Champaign, Illinois

National Directors

Ed Hynds, Jr.

  • English Brothers Company - Champaign, Illinois

John Meek

  • Felmley-Dickerson Company - Bloomington, Illinois

Associate & Affiliate Directors

Mike Landgrebe

  • Landgrebe Interior Construction - Springfield, Illinois

Brian Rich

  • G.A. Rich & Sons - Deer Creek, Illinois

Brian Vogt

  • Henson Robinson Company/Petersburg Plumbing & Excavating - Springfield, Illinois

Central Illinois Builders of AGC (CIB) is a trade association representing firms in the commercial building construction industry throughout 46 counties in downstate and central Illinois. Founded in 1955, CIB is a regional chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America. Additional information about CIB may be found at cibagc.org.

Tags

Trending Video