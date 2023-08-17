DANVILLE — This weekend is the 4th annual Ride For Recovery fundraiser for STEP Recovery Center.
STEP Recovery Center Chief Executive Officer Wendy Lambert said they have many people who participate each year, and a lot of people come out to support them.
“We have a pretty good turnout out usually,” Lambert said. “The weather for this weekend looks great too.”
Registration starts at 10 a.m. Saturday for the ride. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. All vehicles are welcome. If it has wheels, it’s welcome. The fee is $20 per driver, $5 per passenger. The ride starts and ends at STEP Recovery Center, 2500 Georgetown Road, Danville. A meal will be served at the end of the ride. There will be a 50/50 raffle, music and a great time.
Support your local recovery center and honor those in recovery and the ones who have lost their battle, organizers said.
STEP Recovery Center has four fundraisers a year: STEP into Spring Festival each May, Saturday’s Ride For Recovery, End the Stigma on Sept. 16 and the third annual Sleepout for the Homeless in November.
The center also hosts other events throughout the year, such as the upcoming Halloween Dance/Chili Cook-off on Oct. 28, and support meetings in Hoopeston.
Lambert said the greatest part of this job is seeing people getting their lives turned around, graduating from drug court, getting their kids back and getting a job, a house and their own car.
Then these people pass their stories and experiences on to others coming in for meetings, saying that they can do it too.
Lambert said two of the most powerful words she’s spoken and has heard is “me too.” People don’t have to go through drug addiction recovery by themselves.
“Hang on one more day,” she said.
