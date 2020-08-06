Danville only has a 58.7 percent Census 2020 response rate and local officials are working to improve that number.
A table was set up on Wednesday outside the Danville Public Library to assist those who haven’t yet filled out their Census and anyone needing help.
The Census is important to local municipalities because it accounts for about $1,500 per person annually as part of population counts for federal and state funding to assist with roads, schools and other city and village services.
Carolyn Lane of Fithian is a U.S. Census Bureau representative assisting people locally in filling out the Census.
She said some people don’t have computers or didn’t receive a paper copy.
She also will be set up at three other locations through Saturday to assist people with the census.
Other locations for census assistance:
• Big Lots, 20 N. Gilbert St., Danville, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
• Summer Sounds concert downtown at Temple Plaza, Vermilion and North streets, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
• Danville Farmers’ Market at CrossRoads Christian Church parking lot, 3613 N. Vermilion St., from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Several people passing by the table outside the Danville Public Library on Wednesday said they’d already been counted and had filled out their Census questionnaire.
“Even if I just get a few people at each location, it helps (the community),” Lane said.
Illinois’ response rate is 67.8 percent. Some other cities and villages: Tilton is at 68.8 percent; Westville is at 70.8 percent; Oakwood is at 61.8 percent; Fithian is at 69.4 percent; Hoopeston is at 66.2 percent; and Georgetown is at 65.7 percent.
Vermilion County as a whole has a response rate of 63.7 percent.
According to the Vermilion County Health Department, only 70 percent of Vermilion County residents were counted in the 2010 Census.
Funding affects schools, roads, transportation such as public buses, public safety including fire departments, hospitals and public health.
Cities receive per capita funding including for motor fuel tax funds for roadway work.
Danville and surrounding communities also could lose the Danville Area Transportation Study and the area’s urbanized designation.
If the designation is taken away, that would mean the loss of the DATS Metropolitan Planning Organization for regional transportation planning and possibly around $100,000 in federal Surface Transportation — Urban funding. Danville Area Transportation Study is one of 16 Metropolitan Planning Organizations in Illinois.
The U.S. Census Bureau has listed Danville as one of the five fastest-decreasing metro areas. Danville’s population has decreased from 33,027 in 2010 to 31,424 estimated in 2017. It more recently was estimated at about 30,898.
Vermilion County’s 2010 population was 81,625. It was estimated at 76,806 in 2018 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau is following up with households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau will visit remaining addresses to collect responses in person.
Households can still respond by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lives in the U.S. on April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.
