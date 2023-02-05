Sun and clouds mixed. High near 50F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 5:55 am
Back row: Noa Pratt, Jennifer Brown (Children’s Librarian), Jaxon Miller, Willow Front Row: Teagan Young
Craft time with Teagan Young and her grandmother.
Jaxon Miller enjoyed his first preschool program at Westville Library on Wednesday.
Noa Pratt playing “Feed the Groundhog” at Westville Public Library.
Megan Pratt helping her daughters, Noa and Hayden Pratt, with crafts. Megan also brought Jaxon Miller, who she is babysitting.
Westville Public Library hosted a groundhog-themed preschool program on Wednesday.
Children enjoyed story time, a fun craft and a yummy snack.
