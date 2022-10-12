The Prairielands Council of the Boy Scouts of America will conduct a weekend celebration of Scout camping on Oct. 15-16 at Camp Robert Drake near Oakwood.
More than 200 scouts and leaders from throughout the nine-county council are expected for the highlight event of the year.
Scout patrols from more than 20 troops from Illinois and Indiana will converge on Camp Drake.
When the opening bell rings, each group of six to eight scouts (a patrol) will travel across the camp to contests of skill. The patrols will undergo team contests and scouting skills events in a wide variety of entertaining competitions and camping demonstrations.
The skill competitions judge each patrol on teamwork, scout spirit and skill level. Twelve contests are spread across the 310-acre camp, involving this year’s 90th Anniversary theme. Scouts will test their rope lashing abilities, fire-building speed and team games. Camping talents will be needed for simulated rescues, compass events and outdoor challenges.
Camporee Chairman Kris Hoogstraat of Ashkum has recruited more than 30 volunteer staff members to conduct the event. Staff will be involved with running the events and coordinating arrangements.
Hoogstraat ‘s staff has been planning for this year’s event since June. Past Scouts and Scouters are welcome to attend the event and revisit the history of Camp Robert Drake.
