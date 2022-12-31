The Covington Business Association will sponsor a Home and Garden Expo on Friday, April 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fountain County Fairgrounds, inside the Expo Building.
Outside vendor spaces will be available as well for businesses interested in displaying lawn and garden equipment as well as farm equipment.
Applications are now being accepted for businesses who would like to participate. There are a limited number of booth spaces available so businesses are encouraged to get signed up early.
If you are a Covington Business Association Member, it is free to participate. For all other businesses, a fee of $60 will be charged.
You may contact Amy Thompson at amyjothompson18@gmail.com to receive a vendor form or for more information, contact Doug Wallace at 765-299-1141.
