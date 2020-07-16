CAYUGA, Ind. – A Cayuga man faces two felony charges following a months-long investigation into a sexual assault case.
The Cayuga Marshal’s Office executed two arrest warrants Wednesday on Nicholas Lamb, 25.
Lamb was arrested and charged with child molestation, a level 1 felony; and sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony.
Lamb is being held at the Vermillion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
In March, officers learned that Lamb had arranged to meet with an underage juvenile in Cayuga. During an almost four-month long investigation, officers discovered that Lamb sexually assaulted a 13-year-old juvenile inside a home located in Cayuga.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. The actual filing of charges for the state is done by the prosecutor after review of the case information.
Charges may be added, changed or removed. Bond amounts are set by the Circuit Court judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.