CATLIN — Catlin Bank main location employees have been in their new location for more than a month and are excited about showing it off to the public.
An open house is taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m.
Catlin Bank’s new main location is at 109 E. Vermilion St., Catlin. The bank also has a Georgetown location and an ATM in Danville.
Its former main location at 202 S. Sandusky St. in Catlin dates back to 1921, according to bank president Jeff Fauver.
“It had seen its day,” Fauver said, adding that the former location worked well for its time period, but they outgrew it.
Also, when the bank had only one drive-up lane, it caused disruptions and traffic backed up into the street, he said.
The bank expanded with a drive-up only facility in the 1990s on Vermilion Street. Catlin Bank officials decided to add onto that facility to make a new bank location.
Construction started in August 2021 to add 6,200 square feet to the facility.
Fauver said it’s a more modernized facility and will see Catlin Bank into the future.
Employees moved into the new building on June 13.
Fauver said the bank has seen growth in the last 10 years, particularly in mortgage services.
That allowed some increased staffing, he added.
Its asset size has grown from about $41 million to more than $90 million.
Fauver has been with the bank since 2008 and president since 2011.
Catlin Bank locations have 21 employees.
Fauver said Thursday’s open house is open to customers and non-customers. There will be refreshments, historical photos on display, and board chairman John T. Douglas and past employees will be in attendance.
Fauver said they will be selling their old building.
“We have some interest in it; nothing concrete,” he said.
“We’re excited about our new facility and are looking forward to serving the public ...,” Fauver added, with Catlin Bank serving the public since 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.