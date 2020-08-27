DANVILLE — The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a rezoning request from Danville Development, LLC next week for the new proposed casino’s first phase.
The request is to rezone 204 Eastgate Drive from I2 general industrial zoning to B3 general business zoning.
The commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
The Eastgate site is a distribution, storage warehouse. Proposed use is for a casino gaming and entertainment facility by Rochester, New York’s Danville Development, LLC., Wilmot family with Wilmorite Construction.
Site plan overview: pursuant to the latest Illinois gaming expansion, they are proposing to locate the gaming facility awarded to Danville (Phase 1) within one of the existing structures at 204 Eastgate Drive.
The property was used as a manufacturing facility, and most recently as a warehouse for a local manufacturer. There’s approximately 8.5 acres on the developed parcel with three structures totaling 110,000 square feet.
One of the pre-engineered metal buildings of about 60,000 square feet will be used for the gaming facility. The remaining 50,000 square feet of structures will be demolished.
A porte cochere, covered entrance for vehicles to pass under, is proposed to be added to the front entrance of the structure, in addition to landscaping and decorative lighting.
The structure’s exterior will be renovated to “neat, like-new appearance,” according to the site plan overview.
Onsite parking of about 690 spaces will be provided for patrons and employees near the entrances for the public and staff.
Site development will include all utilities, asphalting paved parking areas, site lighting, landscaping and monument sign at the property entrance.
An additional curb cut may be required to facilitate the traffic circulation on Eastgate Drive and Eastgate Court.
Adjacent properties are a metal recycler, truck terminal and bank office.
Hours of operation for the casino would be 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Construction is estimated to take nine months from the close of financing.
A drainage study will be completed and proper site drainage will be constructed, in addition to a traffic study to identify potential traffic impacts. The developer will pay for and construct any traffic mitigation measures recommended by the traffic engineer.
The overview states adequate public water supply is available and sufficient sanitary sewer capacity is available to open the facility and operate in the interim. A project is under design, expected to be completed in 2021, to increase the long-term capacity. The upgrade will be completed by the late fall 2021 projected start of gaming operations.
The casino’s proposed location is north of a hotel district that contains more than 500 hotel rooms.
“Not only will the gaming facility preserve the existing character of the vicinity, it will actually complement the character, which should be welcomed by the city of Danville,” the site plan overview states.
City staff feels the requested rezoning is appropriate, “considering the adjacent zoning district to the southeast and the lack of of development in the proposed rezoning area. Staff has the understanding that the proposed rezone has historically been an industrial use, but considering the potential investment in the property..., we feel a positive economic impact could be achieved.”
In other business, the commission will consider Edward, Vincent and Shelia Clark’s request to rezone 701 and 703 E. Williams St., a vacant building at the northeast intersection of Anderson and East Williams streets, from I1 light industrial to B4 central business zoning for a neighborhood convenience store.
The Clarks own and operate Clark’s One Stop Shop, 635 E. Williams St., located across the street from the property they’re asking be rezoned. They say the store will offer a variety of products to the community such as soft drinks, toiletries, call cards, newspapers and magazines, liquors, tobacco products, food service, packaged beverages, candy and snacks, beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
“This is the community I grew up in and (am) proud being a part of. I have attended college for four years, received my bachelor’s in business administration and wanted an opportunity to return to my community to give back to those who helped me along the way. We would like to begin remodeling soon...” stated Edward Clark, Vincent Clark and Shelia Clark.
One Stop Mart convenience store will be owned by Vincent and Shelia Clark and family. Vincent has managed Clark’s One Stop Shop, and has been in business since 2009.
City staff states the requested rezoning is appropriate. The property has been vacant for many years.
“As such, it may be a better fit as a business that offers convenience items within a quarter-mile radius of the residential areas to the east and south of the property. The business meets area and bulk requirements with adequate parking and space to accommodate customers to the business,” city staff state.
