DANVILLE — Approaching two months after opening and continuing to increase its operating hours, Golden Nugget Danville Casino’s grand opening has been set.
A media invitation stated, “Please join us as we celebrate.” The invitation is for Aug. 4.
The casino opened May 27, Memorial Day weekend.
The casino’s Temporary Operating Permit from the Illinois Gaming Board allows it to operate until full licensure by the board.
According to the IGB’s most recent revenue data for casinos, reported for June, the Danville Golden Nugget Casino, with 19,489 square feet of space (the smallest of 13 casinos) and operating 32 days, had:
- 36,591 admissions
- $111,912.75 Table Games Adjusted Gross Receipts (AGR)
- $2,337,620.43 million in Electronic Gaming Devices (EGD) AGR
- $2,449,533.18 in Total Adjusted Gross Receipts
- Tax Allocations (admissions and wagering): State share: $318,135.31 and Local share: $159,067.67
The Golden Nugget Danville Casino started expanding its operation hours at the end of June, as it has also continued to seek employees.
On June 29, the casino briefly lost power during the derecho windstorm that hit the area.
The casino gaming floor features almost 500 slot machines and some table games at 204 Eastgate Drive, Danville.
Current hours are: Monday 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Tuesday 4 p.m.-12 a.m.; Wednesday 2 p.m.-12 a.m.; Thursday 2 p.m.-12 a.m.; Friday 12 p.m.-1 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Sunday 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Table game hours differ.
Illinois is home to 13 casinos, more than 8,300 licensed video gaming establishments and 10 sportsbooks. Casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering generated more than $1.4 billion in tax revenue to the state and local communities in 2022.
The IGB serves as the state regulatory and law enforcement agency, overseeing all licensed casino gambling, video gaming and sports wagering to ensure the integrity and safety of gambling while generating revenue for the state and gaming host communities, according to the state.
