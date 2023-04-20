DANVILLE — Construction on the Golden Nugget Danville Casino is finishing up.
“We’re still under construction. We’re hoping that construction is completed by April 28 or sooner,” according to Jo Green, director of marketing for the casino.
“We do not have a scheduled open yet as we’re still under construction. Once we are all set up and ready, we can work with the IGB (Illinois Gaming Board). Hopefully we meet the requirements for them to grant us approval for operating and opening,” according to Green.
Some other updates:
- The sports bar is called Front Row Bar & Grill.
- Equipment continues to arrive.
- Green didn’t have a number of how many team members are officially hired yet. They have a lot of people in the middle of on-boarding but at different stages. Example of steps: there is acceptance of the employment offer, completing and submitting an Illinois Gaming license application, getting fingerprints, clearing a background check, and pre-employment drug screening.
The casino continues to actively recruit for positions in food and beverage, gaming, finance and marketing. Those interested in viewing jobs the casino is hiring for can visit the website www.goldennugget.com/danville and click on careers and apply now.
- and click on careers and apply now.
The Illinois Gaming Board’s Policy Director Joe Miller said the IGB is working cooperatively to ensure the casino opens in a compliant and effective manner.
According to IGB casino gambling administrative code, under the owner’s licenses section, the casino is at the point for assessment of the gaming operation.
According to the code, after an applicant is found preliminarily suitable for licensing, the applicant’s gaming operation shall be assessed to determine its effectiveness, integrity, and compliance with law and board standards.
The matters to be assessed include: gaming operations manager, proposed gaming operations and use of gaming equipment, handicapped access, support facilities, internal controls and operating procedures, security operations, staffing, casualty and liability insurance, affirmative action hiring patterns, the status of the financing commitments proposed in the applicant’s application, information received subsequent to the preliminary finding of suitability concerning the applicant and the applicant’s key persons, casino capacity and gaming positions, fulfillment of economic development plans as submitted in the application, and such other matters as the IGB may require.
IGB officials can establish a schedule setting a timetable for the satisfactory compliance for all operations to be assessed. The administrator shall report to the IGB concerning whether the applicant has satisfactorily complied with those items.
After receipt of the administrator’s report, board officials can determine whether to authorize a final practice gaming session.
In determining whether a final practice gaming session has been successfully completed, the administrator shall assess, among other matters, the effectiveness, safety and security of the gaming operation.
If the administrator determines that the final practice gaming session has not been successfully completed, he shall so report to the board.
If the administrator determines that the final practice gaming session has been successfully completed, he shall: upon delivery of the applicant’s license fee and a file stamped copy of the applicant’s $200,000 bond to the State of Illinois posted with the board, issue the applicant a temporary operating permit; and report to the board.
A temporary operating permit allows the applicant to operate the gaming operation to which it pertains until it is withdrawn or the board takes action on the application.
A temporary operating permit may be withdrawn by the administrator if he determines that the gaming operation to which it pertains is not suitable for continued operation.
If the IGB finds the applicant suitable for licensing, it shall issue the applicant a license. If the board finds the applicant not suitable for licensing, it shall issue the applicant a notice of denial by certified mail or personal delivery; and if the applicant has been issued a temporary operating permit, return the applicant’s license fee.
An applicant served with a notice of denial may request a hearing.
It was March 2022 when the IGB unanimously approved Danville Development LLC and its application being preliminary suitable for a Danville casino owners’ license.
IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter will be able to authorize the final practice gaming session, issuance of a temporary operating permit and commencement of casino operations at Golden Nugget Danville.
The IGB members still act on final casino licensure.
Miller said the final practice session is a dry run of the operation and typically occurs over a one-to-three-day period.
That’s when IGB officials are there, finance and audit teams, attorney, internal control and others to watch everything going on to ensure everything is being adhered to, Miller said.
Depending on that outcome, and if there are no serious defects or problems, Fruchter can issue the temporary operating permit which allows the casino to begin operations.
“Once that is issued, they can open and begin operations,” Miller said about the casino opening to the general public.
“The temporary operating permit grants the applicant the ability to operate in the interim,” Miller said about leading up to full licensure by the IGB.
Golden Nugget Danville officials had hoped to open the casino in March or April, planning for a spring 2023 opening.
The $100 million Golden Nugget Danville casino, off Lynch Road at 204 Eastgate Drive on the city’s east side, will feature up to 500 traditional and the latest video technology slot machines. Table games will include 14 Las Vegas-style games including Mini-Baccarat, Blackjack, 3-Card Poker, Craps, Mississippi Stud, Roulette and Ultimate Texas Hold ‘Em. There also will be the Sportsbook, online gaming and digital sports betting.
