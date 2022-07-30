DANVILLE — It was more than three months ago that a groundbreaking occurred for the Golden Nugget Danville Casino.
Construction has been progressing and has been on time this summer.
“We are also proud that over $16 million in work has been awarded to Illinois contractors,” according to Jimmy Wilmot, vice president of gaming with Wilmorite Management Group, LLC, of Rochester, N.Y.
The daily construction headcount is around 30 employees, and that number will increase as more material gets on site, according to Wilmot.
“We have been happy and impressed with the skilled laborers coming from the Danville Building Trades,” he added.
Other updates: demolition work on the casino site has been completed and all materials removed from the site.
They’ve completed excavation and installation of the stormwater drainage retention system, completed saw cutting and trench excavation for underground plumbing and electric. and completed underground plumbing and electric.
Work is continuing on in-slab electrical rough-in; poured trench infill concrete. They’ve started forming and pouring foundations and pouring floor slab in back of house areas.
“The biggest milestone we have upcoming is to get the building enclosed and weather tight before winter. We are pushing as much as we possibly can to accomplish this,” Wilmot says. “Like everyone building currently, there are challenges and those include what you would expect: cost increases and supply chain issues. We are addressing these issues as they arise and are still on track to open spring of 2023.”
From a hiring perspective, Wilmot said they’ve started posting positions for senior management on Casino Careers and other hiring websites. Those positions include purchasing manager, director of finance, and director of human relations.
Wilmot said they are still working with Danville Area Community College on training programs and most of the casino staff will be on board at the end of this year and the beginning of next year. Only select senior management will be onboarded over the next two to three months.
According to DACC President Stephen Nacco, casino job training courses start in January.
Wilmot added, “We continue to be very excited about this opportunity and grateful for the support and trust of the city of Danville. We also are grateful for the diligent and thorough backgrounding and license review of the IGB (Illinois Gaming Board).”
Golden Nugget Danville has a website and social media pages where updates also will be given. The website includes a frequently asked questions section including information such as an Illinois Gaming Board occupational license is required to work at Golden Nugget Danville. Depending on the position, different levels of licensing are required for all employees. Also, depending on the position, previous casino experience or training may be required to qualify for a position. However there many non-casino related positions available that require no previous casino experience.
One can also seek vendor information on the website, and Golden Nugget Danville players will be eligible for membership into Golden Nugget’s multi property 24K Select Players Club. Specific club details will come available at the time of sign-ups.
One must be 21 years old to gamble at the Danville casino.
The casino’s location is on Danville’s east side at 204 Eastgate Drive.
Wilhelm Construction of Indianapolis is the general contractor and Danville Development entered into an agreement with local labor unions to construct the estimated $100 million casino.
Wilmot said they don’t give out the names of investors for the casino.
The proposed Golden Nugget Danville Casino will feature a 41,500-square-foot gaming floor with 500 slot machines, 14 table games, two restaurants, including a Saltgrass Steakhouse, a sportsbook and 650 surface parking spaces. The project will offer an online gaming and digital sports betting platform through Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. There will be about 300 jobs.
Additional building square footage for Phase 1 allows for meeting rooms or additional casino or restaurant space.
