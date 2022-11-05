DECATUR — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois (serving the counties of Champaign, DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Sangamon and Vermilion) is focused on bringing one-to-one mentoring to the most vulnerable children who need it.
As an organization whose mission is dedicated to creating positive, healthy human relationships, BBBS continues to do everything it can to move this critical work forward and be there for families across Central Illinois.
The organization has officially kicked off its “Cash For Kids’ Sake” campaign and look forward to selling 1,500 tickets during the next three months. The drawing will feature several opportunities to win additional prizes and the Early Bird drawing for $5,000 will be on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Early Bird winner will still be entered for a chance to win the top prize of $30,000 or 39 other cash prizes that will be drawn on Feb. 1, 2023.
Tickets may be purchased at https://give.classy.org/cashforkidssake.
The “Cash For Kids’ Sake” campaign is helping to replace the loss of revenue from their canceled in-person special event fundraisers like Bowl For Kids’ Sake. If all 1,500 tickets are sold, they will be giving away $63,600 in total cash prizes. 40 CASH RAFFLE Prizes will be awarded. 1st $30,000; 2nd $15,000; 3rd $6,000; 4th-9th $600; 10 Prizes of $200; and 20 Prizes of $100.
Tickets are being sold through Jan. 31, 2023. Tickets are $100 each.
All funds raised in the campaign will help BBBS continue providing essential mentoring services to families to hundreds of Little Brothers and Little Sisters it serves.
To learn more about volunteering, donating or enrolling a child, go to the website: www.bbbscil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.