A Carts for Colton Golf Cart Parade was held on Friday, Sept. 30 in conjunction with the Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Colton Wright, who died in December 2021, was a 2016 Covington High School graduate.
The winners of the decorated golf carts are as follows:
- 3rd Place – Sandy Hegg of Covington
- 2nd Place – Ann Lober-Nettles of Covington
- 1st Place – Allen & Amanda Strawser (& family) of Covington
Thirteen golf carts participated.
The winners received a handmade trophy made by Colton’s uncle Kevin Smith of Peoria, Illinois. Awards were handed out by Colton’s family at the Colton Wright Memorial Picnic Table at the Covington City Park.
Colton’s mother, Amy Thompson, helped facilitate the parade with assistance from Jennifer Wright, Jerry Pope and the CHS National Honor Society.
