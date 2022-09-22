DANVILLE — Carle Health is opening community influenza (flu) vaccine drive-thru clinics beginning Sept. 24 through Oct. 23 at select locations including in Danville.
These clinics are a popular option for those seeking a convenient way to get their annual shot.
Carle Health providers encourage patients to protect themselves against other illnesses and viruses, especially influenza, as we continue the fight against COVID-19. Now is a good time to be vaccinated against the flu before it can spread in your community.
“Receiving a seasonal flu shot before flu begins to spread in communities and the holiday season kicks off is key to protecting against catching and spreading the virus," Aja Lystila, MD, associate medical director of Primary Care Access says. “We created these vaccine clinics so that our patients have a convenient way to get their annual flu shot. We continue to expand our locations throughout our communities each year to provide more convenient access to influenza vaccines.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu shot every season. Each year the vaccine is updated to protect against viruses circulating during the upcoming flu season. Flu can cause life-threatening complications for infants, older adults, pregnant people and those with chronic conditions.
Even if you received a flu shot last year, the flu viruses change from year to year, and your protection has reduced.
Carle recommends flu shots for all its patients and community members, no matter where you receive it. Shots are also available at all local pharmacies, and public health departments. It takes the body about two weeks after vaccination to develop antibodies that protect against flu making now the time to make your vaccination plans.
COVID-19 booster shots will not be available at the Danville clinic location. Flu shots will only be available to adults at the Danville clinic location.
Carle flu clinics include:
Danville Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics
Carle Danville on Vermilion
2300 N. Vermilion St., Danville
Sept. 24: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Oct. 1: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
*Flu vaccines available to adults only.
Visit Carle.org/flu for more information.
