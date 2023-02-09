DANVILLE — Looking at the grandeur of the new Carle at The Riverfront building, employees, patients and community members alike have been taking it in and are looking forward to its usage into the future.
“It’s absolutely marvelous,” said Danville City Council Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn Wands.
She encouraged community members to attend today’s public open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Go see it because you’re going to be amazed, and the views are gorgeous,” Wands said about the views in the wide expanse of windows in the new building. Employees already have commented about all the windows letting in a lot of light.
It’s been a longer process than first anticipated when Carle Health officials announced plans in August 2019 for Carle at The Riverfront. It was years before that when discussions first started about the project.
But the finished product is finally here.
Since the first press conference officially announcing the project, building plans changed along the way, the world experienced COVID-19 and there were construction delays pushing back the opening date.
The project grew to an estimated $70 million investment and incorporated Christie Clinic at The Riverfront too. Construction continuing into this summer is for future retail development and Carle Medical Supply and Carle Sleep Medicine at North and Gilbert streets.
Now public open houses are here for Carle’s 152,000 square foot, four-story building, and departments will start moving in soon.
According to Carle officials, the first departments to move into The Riverfront will be Convenient Care at Fairchild, Fairchild Lab and Fairchild Radiology on Feb. 17-19. They will start seeing patients on Feb. 19.
The remaining departments will move into The Riverfront on a rolling basis and patients will be informed in advance of when their appointments move to the Riverfront. Some patients already have been coming to the new facility, eager for their appointments to be there.
OPEN HOUSES
Media and guests were invited to an internal open house at the new location on Wednesday that was for Carle leadership, team members and invitees.
“We’re excited to be nearing the completion of the Carle at The Riverfront location,” said Nick Crompton, vice president of construction and facility services at Carle Health. “This building will allow us to continue to support the health of the Danville community and expand what services we offer to meet their growing needs.”
The public will be able to tour the facility and new department spaces. Carle at The Riverfront is located at 516 W. Madison St., Danville.
Convenient Care will open at the Carle Danville Medical Office Center at The Riverfront with regular operating hours, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Feb. 19.
Caleb Miller, Carle senior vice president for primary care and specialty services, said the multi-use medical campus is designed to provide health care to the community and reach those who need it most.
“This project is a commitment to Vermilion County,” Miller said, but added that their commitment is so much more than a building.
He said their patients’ clinical needs have increased during the years and the campus will provide a lot of efficiencies.
Miller said they will be expanding their primary specialty and diagnostic services. Team members are excited about this transition.
Miller thanked the city, Vermilion Advantage and others who made the project possible.
Heather Tucker, director of Carle primary care services – east region, is a Vermilion County resident and has worked at Carle for 14 years. She said she can’t even talk about the entire volume of impact this new facility will have for the health care organization and community.
One perk is that Carle has its own MRI unit at the facility, instead of having one on a trailer that traveled and was not available all of the time.
Carle’s commitment to Vermilion County will continue to be strong, Tucker said.
“It’s a huge amount of space and huge opportunity,” she said. “It is a beautiful facility.”
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also spoke and said since he lives across the street from the facility, if he’s really sick, he can crawl across the street. He thanked Carle for providing a neighbor that local residents, the museum and businesses deserve instead of blight and criminal activity that had been seen there.
Dr. Timothy Meneely, Carle medical director for Vermilion and Iroqouis counties, said this is a long time coming.
“We’ve been in the area since I think 1983. I’ve worked in and out of Danville for decades now myself. It shows our commitment to the area, but it’s more than that,” Meneely said.
He said they look to try to catalyze the next steps in the development of an area, such as Danville. This building was almost the easy part; and they can bring partners like Christie Clinic and others to the core and really develop state-of-the art care here, Meneely said.
For Carle it’s a big deal because they are all going to be in one building together, Meneely added, saying for example, that he can now go talk to a cardiologist easier.
“The comradery and the culture that we’re building with this is going to be tremendous, and it makes a huge difference with patients,” Meneely said.
He too said the diagnostic services, surgery center and other areas are brand new, and they can start to add in things that they hadn’t been able to do before. That will be service by service and doctor by doctor over time.
“We built the structure, now we’re going to slowly start to increase capabilities,” Meneely said. “This is a multi-year project.”
He said the building’s spaces are pretty much full. There may be some shelf space here and there that won’t stay unused for long and also there’s room to add doctors. They are looking for more family physicians and in behavioral health.
Carle at the Riverfront combines current services of Carle Health’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations and also includes an extension of its partnership with Christie Clinic to bring high-quality care to the region.
The 17-acre campus also will have retail space at Gilbert and North streets to promote Danville’s economy and provide retail amenities and projects for community members.
The main entrance sits on Gilbert Street with public transport hubs integrated within the campus.
The campus also will have a community garden this summer and it has walking paths along where Logan Avenue was.
HISTORY
After years of discussion and planning, a groundbreaking for the project was held in June 2021.
At an August 2019 press conference at city hall with Carle, city and other local representatives including local labor, the once estimated $50 million development was still contingent on property availability, zoning and state approval of a Certificate of Need.
Carle announced the new medical campus plans to consolidate its North Vermilion and Fairchild streets facilities located west of the downtown area from Logan Avenue on the west and which the Danville City Council voted to close just north of North Street for the campus parking to span both sides of Logan Avenue, Robinson Street to the west, North Street on the south and Madison Street to the north.
Carle officials said it will better accommodate patients in Danville, Vermilion County and surrounding communities.
Williams during the press conference said the project was going to clean up a blighted neighborhood and give hope to the adjacent neighborhoods. He said this and the Fischer Theatre are going to help revitalize the downtown.
The new medical campus will have about 250 employees.
In addition to forcing the closure of Logan Avenue near North Street, the project included the elimination of traffic signals at Logan Avenue and Main Street, and Gilbert and Harrison streets. New traffic signals were installed at Gilbert and Madison streets with the realignment of that intersection. There also were intersection changes at Logan, Madison and Chandler streets. West Williams Street work will be forthcoming due to more traffic on that road due to Logan Avenue’s closure.
Local officials called the project “Clean Slate.” The city owned several of the vacant lots needed of the approximately 65 parcels needed. There were more than 40 demolitions of structures. Several street sections also were vacated.
Two additional buildings also were demolished for the project, the building connected to Leon’s Diner and a white residential structure north of the Vermilion County Museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.