URBANA – No need to even leave the car to get a flu shot in Danville as Carle includes drive-through times on Oct. 10 and 17.
Families out and about with Saturday errands can stop by between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on each day at Carle Danville on Vermilion, 2300 N. Vermilion St., as a convenient way for adults and children (6 and older) to get their flu shots.
“We’re offering the most hassle-free way this year,” Michael Smith, MD, medical director of Carle Regional Emergency Management System and associate medical director of Health Alliance, said. “We can’t remove the sting of a shot, but we can make the process as painless as possible.”
High dose flu shots will only be available for those 65 years of age and older.
“Keeping our community as healthy as possible is even more important this year as COVID continues to spread in our community. We’re expanding the number of locations this year to make it even easier – and faster – for families,” said Casey McCartney, Emergency Management specialist.
Carle requires a mask for anyone over the age of 2 at the drive through clinic.
No appointment is necessary at the community flu clinics. Carle Physician Group patients may choose direct billing and must bring their clinic number and insurance card to do so. Medicare patients must bring their Medicare cards for direct billing. Non-Medicare or non-Carle Physician Group patients should be prepared to pay at the time of service.
Seasonal flu shots cost $40; high-dose flu shots cost $70. Carle will not offer nasal FluMist.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends flu vaccines for persons age 6 months and older.
Your Primary Care Provider also offers flu shots. For more information, call the Carle flu hotline at (217) 326-5000 or visit carle.org/flu .
