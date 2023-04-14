Carle Danville on Fairchild and Carle Danville on Vermilion are moving clinical departments to the now open Danville Medical Office Center at the Riverfront.
Carle Danville on Vermilion’s Surgical Specialties, Cardiology Clinic, Diagnostics, Nuclear Medicine and Home Health departments will open at the Riverfront on Monday, April 17.
All of Carle Danville on Fairchild’s departments have officially moved to their new home at the Riverfront. Patients can speak with their healthcare provider to confirm which location their future appointments will take place.
For more information and the latest information about upcoming Carle Danville on Vermilion moving dates, visit Carle.org or call (217) 431-7600.
