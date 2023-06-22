DANVILLE — The start of a new community garden near Carle at the Riverfront is joining the Douglas Discovery Garden, Danville Public Library Children’s Wonder Garden, Master Gardeners’ Garden Share and other area community gardens.
A ribbon-cutting occurred Tuesday morning to launch The Riverfront Community Garden at the corner of Logan Avenue, Madison and Chandler streets.
Nicole Van Hyfte with the Danville Chamber of Commerce said this development is special in tying Carle at the Riverfront to the community.
“Projects like these promote development in Danville, improves social determinants of health and targets gaps in health and wellness,” she said.
The community garden will support several food insecurity initiatives in Vermilion County, educate students on the benefits of growing their own food, strengthen community partnerships and further develop the already beautiful medical campus, she added.
Carle physician Dr. Timothy Meneely said plaques will be placed at the pergola, raised garden beds and picnic table area to honor and recognize the contributions of former Vermilion Advantage President and CEO Vicki Haugen who died in 2020 and Dr. Jay Yambert who died in 2018.
Meneely said the community garden promotes eating a healthy diet, which has many benefits. Some people are getting too many calories from foods that are available, inexpensive and not homegrown, he said.
The movement toward community gardens has been going on for a while, he said.
Meneely said what they are hoping to do with this demonstration garden is to tie the gardens together into a distribution system. The green spaces in the city themselves promote healthier outcomes.
“It’s small, but hopefully it’s mighty, and there’s more to come” he said of the demonstration garden. “We are excited for what we’re going to be able to do with this.”
The garden project will be working with the Carle Mobile Food Pantry and St. James United Methodist Church’s Food Pantry to distribute products. The Vermilion County Community Health Collaborative also is helping build another garden by the soon to open Heavenly Square Grocery store off Bowman Avenue and Voorhees Street.
“This is part of the network that we’re hoping to build between education of students, Project Success is going to help man this, to distribution... pulling in other opportunities for gardens to build, and education of adults,” Meneely said.
He said hopefully by about this time next year, there also will be education demonstrations of what to do with the produce.
Funding for the garden space came from different sources, including the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation.
A ceremonial planting of a few tomato plants followed the speakers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.