DANVILLE — It’s been a record-breaking response for this year’s holiday “Cards for Veterans.”
According to Larry Weatherford with the Vermilion County War Musuem, “As of Saturday, at closing, we had received 1,332 cards and we’ve had several calls from people saying they’re going to drop off or send us boxes of signed cards in the mail.”
“A few more than 900 cards had been our record up until this year. The excitement level about our Christmas card program seems extremely high this year, which is great. Just like our Taps for Veterans program in the summer, we’re thrilled to see the way people want to honor our veterans. We’ve had individuals and organizations gathering and signing cards,” according to Weatherford.
“Georgetown Public Librarian Shannon Whittaker, whose family has a display of items donated from both the Civil War and World War II, brought us 100 cards signed by library patrons. The Fithian Woman’s Club donated 129, American Elegance Pageants delivered around 100, and we’ve been surprised how many people have dropped off 20 or more cards. Of course, we’re pleased that people take the time to bring us just one or two cards. No matter how many someone drops off, a lonely veteran will know that the message came from the heart and that their service is appreciated,” Weatherford added.
They will deliver cards to the VA facility in Danville, along with local nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and senior resource centers in Illinois and Indiana.
“So, we’ve upped our goal to 2,000 this year,” Weatherford said. The goal had been to surpass 1,000 cards.
Cards may be dropped off at the Vermilion County War Museum from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
The war museum is located in the Carnegie Library Building at 307 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.
According to museum volunteer Susan Miceli-Green, the museum collected and distributed more than 900 cards during the holiday season prior to the pandemic.
This year’s Card Collection Chair, Jim Switzer, said cards will be collected through Dec. 21.
