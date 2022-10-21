DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Automotive program faculty and students are mourning the loss of a young auto student over the weekend. Alex Dinger was killed in a car crash Saturday, Oct.15, on his way home.
In Dinger’s memory, his professors and classmates have planned to host a Car Show at DACC on Oct. 29, 2022.
At the request of his family, proceeds from the competition will benefit the DACC Auto Program in Dinger’s memory. Additionally, the students started a GoFundMe account to help his family with funeral and related expenses.
Registration for the Car Show competition will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with awards announced at 2 p.m.
Registration is $10 with awards given for Students’ Choice; Top 20 Anything on Wheels; Top 5 Imports; and Top 5 Youth. The first 50 cars to register will receive dash plaques.
In addition to the car show, there will be vendors on site, a 50/50 Raffle and a Trunk or Treat from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Attendance is free and everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact Dean Graves, Automotive Professor, at d.graves@dacc.edu, or call the Technology Division office at 217-443-8787.
