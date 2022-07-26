The time capsule found on July 13 during the demolition of Cannon Elementary School will be opened at noon on Aug. 19 at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.
The contents of the time capsule will be on exhibit at the museum for a week following the opening on Aug. 19.
The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Alice Pollock – who manages the Facebook page, Friends of Cannon School, which she started six years ago to share memories of the school – was at the demolition site when the box was discovered and believes it is a time capsule from 1922-1923 when the school was built.
“We knew they were going to reach the cornerstone (July 13), but the time capsule was a surprise to everyone,” she said.
“We had no idea that the time capsule was there,” she said, adding that she mentioned the possibility of a time capsule being buried on the school property during a private meeting with Superintendent Alicia Geddis in April but was told that district officials weren’t aware of any time capsules.
“They used to bury them in the ground, but this one wasn’t buried,” Pollock said. “It was enclosed in the top of the cornerstone.”
That placement of the box inside the cornerstone has led Pollock to believe the contents of the box must be 100 years old because the cornerstone was a part of the school’s original construction.
