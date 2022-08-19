DANVILLE — Vermilion County Museum staff on Friday unveiled the secrets inside the time capsule from 100 years ago discovered inside the cornerstone of Cannon Elementary School, which was demolished earlier this summer.
Water, however, being a culprit leading up to the demolition of the school, also destroyed most of what was inside the time capsule.
Found inside was part of a Masonic book and pieces of paper.
It appeared there wasn't much in the small, narrow metal time capsule box, said Museum Curator Nalissa Dace.
About 50 people attended in person, including Danville District 118 officials, former Cannon school staff and students and neighbors who lived near the school and city staff, for the time capsule opening at the museum. Another 50 or more people also watched live online on the school district's YouTube channel from classrooms or elsewhere.
Danville D118 Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart thanked Cannon alumni, staff, students and others in being there and watching as they anxiously awaited the opening.
Some teachers were provided lesson plans regarding the time capsule opening.
School board president Randal Ashton said he too was anxious to learn more about Cannon's history with the opening.
"It's kind of the ongoing saga of the building and our district as we go on," he said, about being appreciative of the unique building when it was used.
Museum Director Sue Richter used the time capsule opening as a teaching moment for students and explained the process of opening the time capsule.
Richter said this is the smallest time capsule box they've received at the museum, compared to others in the past.
The time capsule boxes are sealed and placed in the building's cornerstone. The box was cut out of the stone.
"We never know what we're going to find," Richter said.
The box was opened on Thursday because they couldn't have the cutting equipment to break the seal and open the box at Friday's ceremony.
"When the box was opened, it contained an excessive amount of water," Richter said.
She said nothing was touched; nothing was pulled from the box. Moisture was drained. The box was set on a surface with a slide slope so it could drain.
The box had been sitting open since Thursday morning so drying could take place on whatever was left in the box, Richter said.
"So, we really have no idea what we're going to find and what is left in the box," she said.
One time capsule box can be in better condition than another, due to condensation in the box. There were some knicks in the old sautering, so consequently that allowed water into the box. Museum staff assume that's what caused the condensation and the water. It also can be a byproduct of the different artifacts in the box that set off gases. Those things work with each other, Richter said.
"So, it all depends, what was put in the box, how it was put in the box and how the box was packed," Richter said.
She said they hoped for the best in opening the box, describing the feeling as similar to a treasure hunt.
Dace and Richter opened the end of the box where it had been cut. The front was empty, with the items in the back portion.
It was quiet inside the museum, with the audience held in suspense, when Richter and Dace, both with gloves on, tried to pull out any items with tweezers.
First was a piece of what was suspected to be part of a newspaper, Dace said.
Richter said most of the newspaper was going to have disintegrated, with the audience groaning showing their disappointment.
Next was a larger paper piece.
"It's a booklet," Richter said. It was part of Masonic book that was moist. There was no information about who it belonged to.
Richter said it looked like there was an old book, but there was little left of it, especially with the water damage.
"Just because the box is encased in concrete, it doesn't mean that moisture still can't get in. It's all relative to changes in the atmosphere and hots and colds within the building," she said.
Back then when this was done, as other time capsules during that time, they were placed in copper boxes and sautered shut. If there was a crack in the sauter, even a pinhole, condensation will get exacerbated and there will be a lot more, Richter said.
Other time capsules, such as with Fairchild School, can be compartmentalized.
Richter said newspapers and books are acidic, not the old rag content that was used pre-1900. Water is the most damaging thing to be careful with, and interior condensation, even from what's in the box, causing deterioration.
"I think it's very fitting it was a book," said Suzan Dahlenburg, former librarian for 15 years at Cannon, of what was found in the school time capsule.
Former D118 Superintendent Mark Denman said the Masons typically would contribute to any cornerstone.
Richter said they never heard anything in the box, such as something metal or moving, when transporting the box.
Richter said they will keep the box at the museum and if they can dry out the larger book portion and paper pieces, the items will be kept at the museum. If they can't, they won't incorporate the items into the collection because the items could contaminate other items in the museum's storage collection.
The time capsule was found on July 13 during the demolition of Cannon Elementary School on East Main Street.
The contents of the time capsule were to be on exhibit at the museum for a week following Friday's opening but due to the nature and condition of the artifact remains, they will be displayed at a later date if salvaged.
The museum’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Alice Pollock, who manages the Facebook page, Friends of Cannon School, which she started six years ago to share memories of the school, was on hand for the capsule opening, taking photos and video.
She was at the demolition site when the box was discovered, stating then she believed it was a time capsule from 1922-1923 when the school was built.
She said it's disappointing items were damaged and destroyed in the capsule. She was hoping for class rosters, newspapers and other items.
Pollock said her family and others will just have to live off memories of the school, and this closes a chapter.
School officials also said people who want a brick from Cannon School can take them from the site.
Joseph G. Cannon School opened on Jan. 23, 1924. Its name honors Cannon (1836-1926), of Danville, who served 46 years in the U.S. House and eight years as its speaker.
The museum also houses items found in other school's time capsules.
The Fairchild School time capsule was opened in 2007 and contained newspapers, class lists, student work and other items that were donated and are now at the museum.
For the former Douglas School, on July 22, 2006, there was a ceremony at Douglas Park to open its time capsule found in its cornerstone. The time capsule contained postcards, staff directory and other items. Contents also are at the museum.
