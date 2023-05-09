DANVILLE — Former U.S. Speaker of the House Joseph G. Cannon officially has two new namesakes after a celebratory weekend in Danville.
A dedication ceremony Friday night commemorated the renaming of the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., as the Joseph G. Cannon Building.
A bust of Cannon was unveiled at the ceremony inside the building. Around 100 people attended the ceremony where the Danville Barbershop Chorus sang the National Anthem, state Rep. Mike Marron talked about the Cannon Committee and how the renaming came about and former Congressman John Shimkus served as the keynote speaker.
On Saturday at the Do You Know Joe? 5K Run and Walk that started and ended at the Vermilion County Museum, there was a smaller naming ceremony to recognize Illinois 1 through Danville as Speaker Joe Cannon Highway.
The highway designation occurred through the efforts of Marron and the late state Sen. Scott Bennett.
Signs can now be seen in Danville for the highway designation.
At Friday’s dedication ceremony, Marron said it’s important to remember the history that Cannon represents. Marron said he was impressed at the crowd who came to celebrate the renaming of the building.
Marron said Cannon, from Danville, is considered one of the most influential speakers of the U.S. House of Representatives in the history of the country.
Cannon served 46 years as a congressman for Vermilion County from 1872 to 1923. He was Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1903 to 1911.
During his tenure in Congress, Cannon founded the Soldiers Home on East Main Street in Danville which was later renamed the Veteran’s Administration Hospital.
Friday’s building renaming ceremony for Cannon also was tied to the 100-year anniversary of Cannon being on the cover of the first edition of Time Magazine.
Marron said it was local historian and retired attorney Tim Smith’s idea to name the county building after Cannon. Smith served with Marron, Carl Bridges, Tim Dudley, Darren Duncan, Steve Miller, Bill Pickett, Sue Richter, Larry Weatherford and Alan and Becky Woodrum on the Vermilion County Speaker Cannon Committee.
Shimkus called Cannon, this community and the now county building “a treasure.”
While in office, Shimkus said local officials asked for his help to save the courthouse building.
“That was the No. 1 message,” Shimkus said.
He said they immediately moved his local office into the building, and Bennett also moved his office to the building.
After court proceedings moved out, the long process started to have the building transferred to Vermilion County.
Cannon also had brought the Federal Courts to Danville and the former Federal Courthouse, which opened in 1911, in conjunction with a new post office for Danville. Today, the building serves as home for many county administration offices.
Shimkus said about naming the building after the influential Cannon, “this is appropriate, this is timely, and it is always important to tell the story of people who have gone before us. Primarily so that the next generation understands that you don’t have to be born in wealth to succeed in this country.”
He said someone can put their nose to the grindstone and work hard.
An Illinois Senate proclamation from state Sen. Paul Faraci, read by Weatherford, honored Cannon’s legacy. It stated the Senate is pleased to join Danville celebrating the commemoration of the newly renamed building after Cannon’s exemplary public service, with his time in congress spanning nearly five decades.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.