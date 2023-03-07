DANVILLE — The Joseph G. Cannon Commemorative Committee has announced special activities will be in May to honor the former U.S. Speaker of the House from Danville.
Joseph G. Cannon’s career in Congress spanned nearly five decades and he served as Speaker of the House from 1903 to 1911. The committee formed last year to initiate a petition drive to rename the Vermilion County Administration Building, the former federal courthouse Speaker Cannon brought to Danville, after the beloved hometown leader.
The Joseph G. Cannon Commemorative Committee has plans to unveil the newly dedicated building during a two-day period highlighting his life and contributions through special activities on May 5 and May 6.
State Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian) said, “Speaker Joseph Cannon was a giant in the history of the United States and one of the most powerful, influential legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives. It is a source of great pride that he was from right here in Danville.”
“We need to celebrate this impressive legacy and keep his memory alive for generations to come,” Marron said.
Marron serves as state representative for the 104th Illinois House District and was selected as chairman of the Joseph G. Cannon Commemorative Committee. Events honoring Speaker Cannon will be tied to Danville’s First Friday activities on Friday evening, May 5 called “Sweets in the Streets.”
The Cannon Committee is planning a Cruise-in night with classic and antique cars in downtown Danville starting at 5 p.m. There will be a formal dedication of the Joseph G. Cannon Building featuring some special speakers at 6 p.m. on May 5 followed by an open house at the building.
The Joseph G. Cannon building is located at 201 N. Vermilion St. in Danville, which currently houses many Vermilion County department offices. Those who attend will receive a voucher to redeem for free Chuckles candy as a part of the First Friday’s event theme.
Across the street from the building is a huge mural painted during the time the Walldogs were in Danville. The mural depicts Cannon when he appeared on the front cover of the very first Time Magazine edition 100 years ago on March 4, 1923.
Events honoring Cannon continue on Saturday, May 6 with a “Do You Know Joe?” 5-K walk/run and an open house at the Vermilion County Museum. The 5-K will start at Danville’s Lincoln Park and end at the Vermilion County Museum located at 116 N. Gilbert St. Several historical artifacts regarding Cannon’s years in Congress are located at the museum.
Danville formerly had a school along East Main Street named after Cannon, but the building has since been demolished. There is also the Cannon Office Building in Washington D.C. named to honor the Congressman from Danville.
“The main intention of the Joseph G. Cannon Commemorative Committee is to make sure the current generation does not forget him. It is an honor to serve the same great area as Uncle Joe Cannon in Springfield, and I am thankful for the rich history and advancements he provided all of us in the district,” Marron said.
