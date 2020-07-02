DANVILE — Plans for a cannabis cultivation center next to the prison will have to wait.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced the July 1 deadline for issuing adult-use cannabis craft grower, infuser and transporter licenses has been temporarily suspended.
Due to the previous application deadline extension and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order this week to extend the deadline.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture will announce a new date to issue up to 40 craft grower licenses, up to 40 infuser licenses, and an unlimited number of transporter licenses.
“The Pritzker administration is committed to creating a fair and equitable adult-use cannabis industry in Illinois. IDOA is helping achieve that goal by providing Illinois residents, specifically those who live in communities that were disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs, with multiple entry-points to this new industry,” said Jerry Costello II, acting IDOA director, through a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the six-week deadline extension granted to applicants have caused unforeseeable delays in the application review process. The department is working tirelessly to ensure that applications are scored and awarded in a fair, deliberate and equitable manner,” Costello stated.
Once determined, IDOA will publicly announce the new date for issuing licenses.
It’s been a month since Sunnyside Danville, adult-use cannabis dispensary, opened at 369 Lynch Drive in the former Big Boy restaurant.
According to Cresco Labs Chief Communications Officer Jason Erkes, “business has been building and good since we opened. We have an online ordering process implemented online and we are getting a lot of traffic and orders. Customers place their orders and then receive a notification when it’s ready to come pick up (same day).”
