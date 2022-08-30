DANVILLE — Starting Tuesday, Aug. 30, Danville and other village and municipal candidates running in the Feb. 28, 2023 primary can pick up election petition packets to start circulating for signatures.
Candidates file their petitions to run for office Nov. 21 through Nov. 28.
For the April 4, 2023 consolidated election, petitions can be picked up for circulation Sept. 20 for signatures for school board and other candidates. They file between Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
To run for mayor, treasurer or seven of the 14 Danville City Council aldermen seats next year, a statement of candidacy and other paperwork must be submitted to the Danville Election Commission inside the Vermilion County Administration Building in Danville with a required number of registered voter signatures based on the number of votes cast in the last election.
Signatures needed:
- Mayor: 225 minimum and 360 maximum, based on 4,505 votes.
- Treasurer: 190 minimum and 304 maximum, based on 3,800 votes.
- Ward 1 Alderman: 25 minimum and 70 maximum, based on 398 votes.
- Ward 2 Alderman: 25 minimum and 69 maximum, based on 378 votes.
- Ward 3 Alderman: 25 minimum and 68 maximum, based on 368 votes.
- Ward 4 Alderman: 25 minimum and 62 maximum, based on 239 votes.
- Ward 5 Alderman: 34 minimum and 55 maximum, based on 685 votes.
- Ward 6 Alderman: 41 minimum and 66 maximum, based on 825 votes.
- Ward 7 Alderman: 64 minimum and 102 maximum, based on 1,275 votes.
Terms up in 2023 are: Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.; City Treasurer Careth Klewicki, who was appointed by Williams with approval by the city council in June to fill Stephanie Wilson’s unexpired term; and aldermen Brenda Brown in Ward 1, Rick Strebing in Ward 2, Sherry Pickering in Ward 3, Mike O’Kane in Ward 4, Eve Ludwig in Ward 5, Ethan Burt in Ward 6 and Bob Iverson in Ward 7.
Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson already announced she will be running against Williams in the mayor race.
Williams will be seeking his second four-year term as mayor.
He says he’s not sure if or when he’ll make an official announcement, but he’s definitely running for re-election.
Williams became mayor in 2019 when he won in a four-way race.
Williams became acting mayor in October 2018, serving the last few months of former Mayor Scott Eisenhauer’s term when Eisenhauer left his position early in November 2018 to take a Rantoul administrator job.
Other local school board members whose terms expire next year include Danville Area Community College board members Dave Harby, Terry Hill and John Spezia.
