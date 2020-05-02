DANVILLE – May is the time of year when high school seniors are looking forward to awards ceremonies, team banquets, prom and, most important of all, graduation.
Those time-honored traditions that culminate the typical senior year experience aren’t happening this year. Area high schools and athletic fields that should be alive with activity right now are instead empty and silent.
The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying stay-at-home orders and social distancing rules have made for a memorable end to the school year, but not in a good way.
Local members of the Class of 2020 are disappointed and frustrated about the abrupt end to the school year in mid-March and are anxious about what the future holds for them as they go off to college or try to enter the workforce.
Salt Fork High School senior Sarah Kedas said she and her classmates in Catlin already have experienced disappointment earlier in their school career.
“Our senior class is unique,” she said. “We consolidated with the Jamaica School District when I was in eighth grade.
“We had a tradition at Catlin Grade School of having an eighth-grade graduation, but when we consolidated, they did away with it,” she said.
Fast forward a few years, and Kedas and her classmates might be deprived of the opportunity again to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony.
“A lot of students are upset,” she said. “Like many other schools, we don’t think we’ll graduate in person and we’re not going to get to say goodbye to our friends.
“We’ve been told of a backup plan,” she said. “Graduating seniors would be isolated with four people of their choosing with a maximum of 10 people in the room.”
An announcement released earlier in the week by State Superintendent Carmen I. Ayala, however, prohibits small-group graduations such as what Kedas described.
“It’s not the same as graduating with your class that you’ve worked on projects with and played on teams with,” she said.
“I’ve been stewing about not getting a senior night, and I’ve talked to the principal (Darin Chambliss) about celebrating the students so we wouldn’t be forgotten,” Kedas said. “Schools should be thinking about what they can do to celebrate the seniors.”
Danville High School senior Peyton Hile admits she’s “having a hard time” coming to terms with the unusual end to her senior year.
“Everything came to a stop in 24 hours,” she said of Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to abruptly close schools statewide on March 13.
“I was stepping up to be the cross country team captain when school closed,” she said. “It really was a bad time, and I was really upset because it was the beginning of track season.”
The active teen said she also is having a difficult time staying at home, “but I realize it’s about keeping everyone safe.”
Hile said she had been looking forward to graduation and especially prom which was set to take place May 16 at the Fischer Theater. Those plans are now on hold.
“I was excited the junior class had planned something really special at the Fischer,” she said. “Me and my friend are bummed about senior prom.”
As a valedictorian, Hile also was looking forward to addressing her classmates during the graduation ceremony.
“I have not heard any specifics about graduation,” she lamented. “I would like an alternative. We’ve all worked incredibly hard with extracurricular activities and leadership positions to have that recognition at an awards banquet.”
Fellow DHS senior John Ward echoed Hile’s feelings.
“It’s kind of depressing,” he said during his lunch break at Envirox. “You go to school all this time and then you don’t get recognition for what you’ve done.
“It kind of crushes your spirit,” he said.
“The biggest letdown is graduation,” Ward said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for everyone.”
DHS senior Achera Jones said she, too, is disappointed her senior year was cut short.
“I wanted to do all the senior activities,” she said. “I was really disappointed.”
She also is worried she won’t see some of her classmates again.
“Everyone is going to different colleges, so I won’t be able to see my peers and the people I grew up with again,” Jones said.
DHS senior DJ Barnette said the way his senior year has ended is “definitely sad and frustrating, but there’s not much I can do about it.”
Barnette was supposed to play baseball in the spring, but then DHS canceled all its extracurricular and after school activities and sports a week before the state closed the schools on March 13.
“We just handed in our jerseys last week,” he lamented.
“It’s just weird not having the same experience as the classes before us,” he said. “I’ve worked really hard, and it stinks not having prom, graduation and senior activities.
“Graduation isn’t a big deal for me because I will have another one,” said Barnette, who has been accepted into the engineering program at Purdue. “But it is a big deal for some students who are going into the workforce after high school.”
He also praised DHS Principal Tracy Cherry for how she has reached out to the Class of 2020 and kept in contact with them.
“Ms. Cherry personally called every student. It was really nice,” he said. “She was trying to keep our hopes up.
Barnette said his biggest regret is not realizing in mid-March that he wouldn’t be seeing some of his classmates ever again.
“I wish we knew it was the last day of school,” he said. “We never got to say goodbye; we just said see you later.”
Future plans
Salt Fork’s Kedas said she’s concerned about leaving her family during the pandemic and starting her first year of college; so much so that she has decided not to go to Indiana University where she had been accepted into the honors program for the fall semester.
As a dual-enrollment student, Kedas has been taking classes through Danville Area Community College, which had to switch to all online courses March 30 to comply with state mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.
Kedas said she was worried her first semester at Indiana University would have entailed all online classes instead of the traditional college classroom experience that she craves.
“I’ve been taking DACC classes online, and math is difficult,” she said. “Some students just can’t learn without the face-to-face like in a classroom setting.”
She plans to attend Parkland College in the fall so she can remain close to her family.
DHS senior Hile is set to report in July to the Naval Academy’s preparatory school in Newport, R.I.
She’s a little worried, however, about what her experience will be like living on campus during COVID-19.
“I’m going to be leaving home sooner than the August date when kids normally go to school,” she said. “Still, it will be a good opportunity to go there and have that experience.”
Like Kedas, Hile said she has found doing her classwork online the past couple months challenging and worries about next school year’s incoming seniors, especially if eLearning continues into the fall semester at DHS.
“Doing online classes through the high school has been tough and challenging,” Hile said. “I worry about the juniors who will be seniors and have all new teachers and all new classes. It will be hard for them getting to know their teacher and adjusting to a new way of learning.”
DHS senior Ward said he found trying to keep up with his classwork online and his job at Envirox to be challenging as well.
Not only that, but Ward also is still applying for scholarships and financial aid to help pay for college. He has been accepted into the mechanical engineering program at Missouri State University and hopes he will have the full on-campus experience there when he arrives in the fall.
“I’ve been wondering if the college does only online classes in fall, if it is going to be cheaper because we’re not living in student housing, eating meals there and using school resources,” he said.
“If they’re going to keep charging full price, I might go to DACC for a year or two,” he said.
DHS senior Jones said she plans to study physical therapy at Alabama State University in the fall but is still waiting to hear from the college about whether students will be allowed to live on campus.
“They are going to wait until later in the summer to let us know,” she said. “Taking college classes online would be the worst case scenario. I’m just trying to think positive for now.”
Unlike her peers, Jones said she has enjoyed doing her classwork online.
“Doing schoolwork online makes me feel more mature,” she said. “I have to be responsible and get my schoolwork done.”
