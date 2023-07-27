DANVILLE – The Original First Gig Rock Camp, established at Danville Area Community College in 2011, brings the rock star experience to kids between ages 10 and 17.
Over those 22 years, more than 1,000 budding performers have completed the camp with a once-in-a-lifetime performance opportunity. This year, the end-of-camp performance will take place Saturday, July 29, at noon on the big outdoor stage at the Exit 210 Saloon, east of Oakwood off U.S. 150. Admission to the concert is free.
Taking the stage this year will be 32 campers who have formed three bands. Since Monday, July 24, the campers have been receiving instruction in music, the music business, scholarship opportunities, and careers in music. In addition to Directors Pete Blackmon and Amy Mitchell, Tom Grassman, and Guido Esteves from the local band 90’s Daughter, musician Martin Atkins, who has been in the bands Nine Inch Nails and Killing Joke, is bringing his expertise to the camp this year. Atkins currently teaches music business at Milikin in Columbia. Fourteen other local professional musicians also assist throughout the week, to insure that the campers receive personalized instruction.
When asked about returning campers, Esteves said, “We have kids who come to camp for several years. We have kids who’ve come in not knowing how to play a guitar and they leave as confident band members. We have several campers who have returned as teachers once they age out of the program.”
