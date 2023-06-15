Twenty-eight Vermilion County sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders have been learning more about careers this week at Danville Area Community College.
They are taking part in a Career Camp for Kids.
The one-week, hands-on, free summer camp for children entering 6th-8th grades has them exploring and gaining a better understanding of the world of work and different career opportunities available.
The camp is sponsored by the Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System (VVEDS).
“Every day we have an opening speaker that kind of kicks things off,” said Director Nick Chatterton.
The topical speakers this week have included Vermilion Advantage’s Tim Dudley talking about local jobs and careers the students can have in the county.
The students heard Chatterton give an overview of the camp on Monday. They will hear about career exploration on Thursday and then about College Express on Friday. DACC’s College Express offers dual credit to more than 400 high school juniors and seniors, 16–18 years old, in 16 Career and Technical Education areas that lead to associate degrees or certificates.
The career camp students start together at Bremer Center as a group each day, then break off into smaller groups to go to different classrooms.
“Every day they go to a new section,” Chatterton said.
The sections are culinary, welding, criminal justice, early childhood education, computer programming and 3D printing/computer technical graphics.
There are more groups than days, so the students get to participate in most of the sections.
This is the third year for the camp. COVID-19 affected it too.
The camp is funded by VVEDS and its state and federal grant money.
“It’s been well attended,” Chatterton said.
Some students have returned for more than one year.
Twelve-year-olds Lettie Martin and Cary Carpenter, from Bismarck, both attended the camp last year.
They said they like the culinary and the early childhood education parts best.
They were making a fruit bowl as part of their culinary experience on Wednesday.
“I like that it’s hands on,” Martin said.
They said the camp allows them to try things.
“I’ve liked all of it,” said Roman Schweizer, 11, about the camp.
The Northeast Elementary Magnet School student said it was fun Wednesday making French toast.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.