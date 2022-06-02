The Prairielands Council Program Committee and members of the 2022 Camp Drake summer staff will host a celebration for the 90th anniversary of Camp Drake on June 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the banks of the Salt Fork River.
Scout families, past scouts and scouters are invited to celebrate the camp founded in 1932 by the Boy Scouts of America.
Several program areas will be open to swim, shoot and cycle. Former campers and staff members are encouraged to visit the celebration and relive the memories of outdoor living at the camp.
This event will provide the option for scout families to splash in the pool, play the gagaball challenge or create a camp craft. Hike down the same trails from 90 years ago to visit the old swimming hole at Poncho Pond. Experience the classic art of rock-skipping at Pebble Beach near the shadows of the Swinging Bridge on the Salt Fork River. Meet up with members of your old troop and compare old photographs of campfire shows in the arena. Scouters are urged to show off their Camp Drake memorabilia to bring back souvenirs of yesteryear.
The front gate at 9994 Camp Drake Road in rural Fairmount opened in 1932 in commemoration of a local scout executive, who died at a young age. Robert Drake served as a successful professional leader of the five-county territory, known as the Arrowhead Council. Scout Campers today still enjoy the activities of the opening years of campfire cooking, compass-led hiking and archery. Each summer, hundreds of scouts and their leaders could experience nature study, canoeing journeys, wood carving and underwater snorkeling.
The celebration is planned to be an interactive afternoon for youth and adults to experience scouting programs. Program equipment will be provided at the shooting ranges, the craft station, bike trails and the scout skills center. The swimming pool will operate following the safe swim defense plan. Scouting supplies will be on sale in the trading post. The anniversary cake cutting and commemorative slide show will be in the dining hall. For more information, visit the Camp Drake website at www.campdrake.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.