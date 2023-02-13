Danville’s NAACP President Edward J. Butler was installed as an Honorary Past Grand Master during a ceremony on Saturday morning in Danville’s Masonic Temple, 109 W. North St., Danville.
Butler, who is also a co-founder of Danville’s Three Kings of Peace, received the honor for having served the Masonic Order for more than 20 years. Chicago’s Worshipful Grand Master Roland Simmon presided over the installation.
The 3 Kings of Peace is an alliance of more than 20 dedicated local residents who are committed to bringing peace and social justice to Danville and Vermilion County, Illinois. For more information, call Rev. McCullough at 217-766-8735.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.