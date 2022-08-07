DANVILLE — Danville NAACP President Edward J. Butler received a grand-master award on Aug. 3 during the Grand Lodge Unification Conference at Masonic Prince Hall in Springfield.
During the ceremony, Butler earned praise for his 22 years of “commitment and dedication in the role of Grand Tyler”—a sentinel for Masonic ceremonies.
Danville’s Branch 3009 of the NAACP is located on 703 N. Kimball St. in Danville, IL 61832, and is committed to equity and social justice. The NAACP welcomes anyone who shares this mission. To become a member, call President Butler at 217-920-2825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.