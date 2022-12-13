It was a busy morning for school board election filings at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office on Monday.
Those who filed: Danville District 118 School Board: Current board member Christopher Easton, Alice Payne and Tierra Brown. There will be a lottery for ballot placement for Easton and Payne.
For Georgetown-Ridge Farm No. 4 School Board: Connie Cannon, Jeromy Spesard, Sam Fourez, Mark Learnard, Lori L. Starwalt, Larry E. Daily, Nancy Heiser Dalenberg and Susie Gardner. A lottery for ballot placement will be for Cannon, Spesard, Fourez and Learnard.
For Hoopeston No. 11A and 11B School Board: Lloyd Lee Cox II.
Potomac No. 10 School Board: Jenny Tholl and Keri Newnum.
Regional Board of Trustees: Michael R. Black.
Salt Fork No. 512 School Board: Martin Gene Birge, Dustin Heckerson, Andrea Van Leer, Brock Thomas Taylor, Troy Chew and Amanda Reed. A lottery for ballot placement will be for Birge, Heckerson and Van Leer.
Westville No. 2 School Board: Ruthford Paul Shannon, Michael Acord, Douglas C. Miller and Robert R. Clifford. All will be in a lottery for ballot placement.
Normally four, or sometimes three, seats are up for school boards in each election.
“We had a good turn out this morning with candidates starting to line up at 7:30 a.m. for ballot placement. We will have a lottery for ballot placement for four of the school board districts. This will take place on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m.,” according to Carrie Wilson, supervisor of elections. The office opened at 8 a.m. for filings.
“I have also had someone pick up a packet to circulate this afternoon,” she added about another possible Salt Fork board candidate.
Seats up for election next year on the Danville District 118 School Board are: Easton, Johnnie Carey, Thomas Miller and Tyson Parks.
Eight people, so far, had picked up election petitions to possibly be Danville school board candidates.
Also, for the Danville Area Community College Board, three seats are up for election next year: Dave Harby, Terry Hill and John Spezia. Those who filed on Monday: Harby, Hill and Maruti Seth. Spezia is not running again.
Filings for school boards concludes at 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19. Anyone who files within the first hour of filing on Dec. 12 or the last hour on Dec. 19 for the same school board are put in a lottery to determine ballot placement.
Candidates who file after 8 a.m. on the first day shall be deemed filed in the order of actual receipt.
The election will be April 4, 2023.
Nomination petitions and other filing forms are available at the Vermilion County Clerk’s Office through Dec. 19, and petitions are currently being circulated.
All other offices including city/village offices, library district trustees, park district commissioners or trustees, community college district trustees and fire protection district trustees will file with their local election official (clerk or secretary). This includes Danville Area Community College board of trustee candidates.
