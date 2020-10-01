ROSSVILLE — When it’s time, it’s time.
And when Kelsey Daniel of Rossville found a downtown spot open, she knew.
“I had booths in a couple of shops — and I had worked in both of the shops — and I finally decided if I’m going to try to open a shop I’d better do it now.”
Opening at 6 a.m. Friday will be Pretty Little Pickins and Cafe LaTay at 113 S. Chicago.
Daniel had discussed finding a place to rent with Sherry Decker — organizer of the Rossville Fall Festival and co-owner of Twisted Sisters in Rossville — about getting her own place. It just-so-happened that Decker had an idea.
Just a few doors down from Twisted Sisters was the Raynbow Shop — an antiques store with a former deli attached that had been available for a few years.
“I walked her down,” Decker said. “Of course, you know, I have a huge family. My sister’s mother-in-law owns these two shops.”
Daniel purchased the building and started renovations.
The northern side of the building will be Pretty Little Pickins, a store consisting of 15 vendors selling things like signs, furniture and antiques — a boutique-style business.
The south end of the store will be Cafe LaTay, a new coffee shop operated by Daniel’s best friend Jennifer Kissack and her daughter, Taya.
“I’m very excited,” Taya said. “It was always a little dream of mine, but didn’t think it would ever come about until we had this perfect opportunity. My mom is really good friends with Kelsey. When she brought it up to us, we were like, ‘Of course!’ We had to take the opportunity.”
Cafe LaTay will focus on a variety of hot and cold drinks and will have a revolving treat selection.
The new businesses opening in Rossville are signs of a rejuvenation of sorts for the small town.
Recently Hub City and GeeManetti’s Restaurant opened in formerly empty buildings.
“At first when I decided to paint the buildings black, and I told everybody I was painting them black, people thought I was crazy,” Daniel said.
“This girl worked her tail off,” Decker said, “to paint the front and to get ready for her grand opening this weekend.”
But besides sprucing up the outside of the building, plenty of work has gone on inside as well.
“We’ve done a lot,” Daniel said, “a lot of painting. The old cut-up shop really needed renovated to become a coffee shop. We’ve put in lots of hours between our two families, and we’ve got it done.
“It took us down to the wire, but we’ve got it finished.”
Rossville Fall Festival
The two shops’ grand openings are something of a kickoff for the annual Rossville Fall Festival.
This year, Decker has so far confirmed 17 vendors for the downtown sidewalk event, including food trucks, pumpkins and gourds, and dealers with Scentsy, LuLaRoe, jewelry, crafts and dog clothes.
GeeManetti’s is set to have a bake sale and other shops will be open.
Decker did say, however, there is still room for more vendors and to give her a call for more information at (217) 433-9056.
The fall festival is set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will mostly be on Chicago Street (Route 1) through town. Should it rain — as it did last year — there are plans to move everything indoors to the gym at Mustard Seed Christian Daycare.
Both Daniel and Decker have continued hopes for businesses in Rossville.
“The town is really coming alive,” Decker said.
