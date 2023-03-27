DANVILLE — A Saturday afternoon fire at Bunge Milling, Inc. resulted in an estimated $75,000 in damages.
Danville Fire Department responded to Bunge Milling at 321 E. North St. at 3:52 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters arrived to find an exterior grain dust collector on fire, located on the west side of the building.
Firefighters extended a hand line to the fire and began extinguishing the source of the fire. Additional firefighters were assigned to search for additional fires throughout the building, along with Bunge employees.
Firefighters remained on scene until 5:28 p.m.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
