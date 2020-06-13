DANVILLE — Gary Lickfett, a member of the DLO Musical Theatre board, researched previous occupants of the Danville Township building going back 100 years.
1917-1927: Auburn Auto Co. (apparently owned by three Barkman brothers)
1928-1935: Barkman Auto
1936: Diamond T Truck Co.
1942: Smith Motor Sales
1945: Vacant
1947-1953: Roy Dunn & Co. (autos)
1957-1961: Sears Service Department
1965: Cole Laboratory Corp.
1969: Vacant
1973-1986: Fred Royalty Barber and Beauty Supply
1990: Vacant
1994-1997: Leverenz Electric Co.
2002-2015: No listing
2016-2018: Danville Township Assessor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.