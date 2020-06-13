DANVILLE — Gary Lickfett, a member of the DLO Musical Theatre board, researched previous occupants of the Danville Township building going back 100 years.

1917-1927: Auburn Auto Co. (apparently owned by three Barkman brothers)

1928-1935: Barkman Auto

1936: Diamond T Truck Co.

1942: Smith Motor Sales

1945: Vacant

1947-1953: Roy Dunn & Co. (autos)

1957-1961: Sears Service Department

1965: Cole Laboratory Corp.

1969: Vacant

1973-1986: Fred Royalty Barber and Beauty Supply

1990: Vacant

1994-1997: Leverenz Electric Co.

2002-2015: No listing

2016-2018: Danville Township Assessor

