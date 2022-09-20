DANVILLE — The Danville City Council’s first Black female alderwoman is stepping down.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown is resigning from the city council due to moving out of the ward.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he will declare a vacancy in the Ward 1 seat on Wednesday.
Brown said she didn't want to leave the council, but she needed to downsize to another property in the city.
Brown has served as alderwoman for more than seven years. She was first sworn in in May 2015. She's served on both public services and public works committees on the city council and served as vice mayor from 2017 to 2019.
Williams thanked her for her service, and she may be asked to serve on other committees.
"It has certainly been an honor and a great privilege and a learning experience," Brown said about serving for almost 8 years.
She said it's "just sad that I can't continue. It was a hard decision."
However, she said moving was a good decision for her, personally, and she thanked everyone from the bottom of her heart.
Brown said to the citizens of Danville and all those she's served, not just in Ward 1 but in the entire community, "it's just been an honor to speak on their behalf and be their voice. It gives me a sense of being able to help. When I'm able to reach out and touch someone in their lives and make it better, I get a food feeling."
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said Brown has been a great council member and leader.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Tricia Teague said as the second Black alderwoman to serve on the Danville City Council, she's honored to have served with Brown, follow her example and be mentored by her.
Brown’s history-making service on the city council follows her husband, Les Brown, who also served on the city council and was former city treasurer.
“I feel good about the election, and I know that history has been made for the Danville community,” Brenda Brown said when she was first elected in 2015.
Williams said Brown will be recognized for her service next month.
Williams said any Ward 1 resident interested in serving on the council can send him a resume and letter of interest.
Brown's current term is up with the 2023 spring election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.